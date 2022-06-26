Thor: Love and Thunder | Christian Bale claims that the prosthetics he used almost drove him crazy

If something has identified Christian Bale’s career, it is that he is always willing to undergo drastic physical changes for each of his roles. Just thinking about his participation in films like The Vice President: Beyond Power- 69%, The Big Bet – 88%, American Scandal – 93%, The Machinist and even Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% have shown that they can go to extremes without problem; but this does not mean that it is the most comfortable or that you seriously enjoy it.

Now that he’s joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something he was the last to know about, it seems his role as a villain wasn’t pretty at all. Once again, he had a remarkable physical change, but now, in addition to that, he also had to undergo uncomfortable prostheses that, according to his own words, were already affecting his brain. The prostheses he talks about are the long nails that he had to use every day.

The implant may not be painful, however, you were limited in your movements and activities as simple as eating or holding something in your hands; even, there came a time when he felt so unable to move that even, in his mind, he believed that the rest of his body would be immobile. During an interview with dead linethe actor spoke of the nightmare that meant his transformation into Gorr the God Butcher.

It made me completely incapable of everything. It was pathetic. I found myself thinking things like, ‘I don’t think I can walk because I have long fingernails.’ It affected my brain. I was like, ‘I can’t eat, I have long fingernails.’ When I tried to write, I couldn’t. I could not do anything.

Without a doubt, Gorr the God Butcher has already left an impact on the actor, but within the MCU, it has been mentioned that he could surpass any other villain that has been seen for the evil that dominates him. Those who have had the opportunity to see the film describe him as the best villain that has come to the franchise so far. In fact, Chris Hemsworth described him as someone you can’t agree with or follow his ideas, but it’s easy to understand his decisions.

According to who has given life to Thor since 2011, he assured that he liked the dynamics with which this villain works and how it does not become predictable. Taika Waititi, for his part, pointed out that in Thor: Love and Thunder he took the time to explore Gorr’s backstory, where he is wronged by the gods, becoming the reason why he dedicates himself to murdering them. . The director also said that it will be an ideal pretext to explore the theme of religions and the belief that there is a higher power.

The fourth solo Thor movie will hit theaters on July 8, bringing back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster after a long absence. Waititi previously mentioned that it was important for him to rethink her character, just as she did with the God of Thunder to give the actress the opportunity to shine more within this universe of superheroes.