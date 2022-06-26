This is how amazing Fortnite would look if it had hyper-realistic graphics like Warzone

waiting for you Epic Games decide once and for all to bring Fortnite to the new generation of consoles with Unreal Engine 5, the truth is that some kind of graphic or technical change for the game is missing. I mean, the new cloud effects on the map island are pretty cool, but I’m talking about something that really changes the experience.

Luckily for all of you who are like me right now, the truth is that the community of fans of Fortnite never stops answering the question of what the game would look like with another type of graphics or mechanical. And it is that, on this occasion, someone has wondered what the battle royale would look like if it had a photorealistic aesthetic. He will leave you with all the details below.

The user who has echoed this absolute madness is called i2thhour

The video in question shows what it would look like if it had Warzone graphics.

The clip shows incredible things: from its lighting system to spectacular textures

I leave you with the video below so you can take a look with your own eyes:

What did you think of this video? The truth is that it is literally freaking out with how it looks. Although, if you ask me, I think Fortnite It has such a distinctive art style that changing it would be a mistake for a number of reasons, but I also wouldn’t mind a separate mode where the game looked like that.