The reason why Canelo Álvarez postponed the trilogy with Golovkin for so many years

Saúl Álvarez explained why he postponed the fight with Golovkin for so many years (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

saul Cinnamon Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin They already had their first face-to-face before the fight that has generated so much expectation. Finally, the man from Guadalajara finalized the trilogy in view of Triple G, so the fight is one of the most relevant and media of his career. However, it was questioned Why was the third chapter between the two boxers postponed so long?

Recently, his own Cinnamon he recounted the reason why he had to wait four years to face Golovkin again. During the press conference last Friday, June 24, in which Saúl’s first face-to-face with the Kazakh boxer was experienced, the Mexican argued that during those years sought to face the best in the world.

Since 2018date on which the second fight occurred, the Cinnamon explained that set himself the goal of competing against the best world champions in his divisionwhich is why he had to put aside the option of the third confrontation with Golovkin since he sought the best for himself and for his sports career.

In 2018, the second match between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin took place (Photo: AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

And it is that in the face of criticism that he “took advantage” of Golovkin has already turned 40 years old, Cinnamon Álvarez made it clear that he has always looked for what benefits him most in his sporting career and lashed out at the fans Well, he assured that even if he wins “they never give him credit” of your effort.

so he confessed Cinnamon Alvarez at a press conference:

“I’m busy fighting the best in the world and maybe people won’t give me credit if I beat them. That is why I focus on doing what is best for me and what adds the most to my career.”

The event held in Los Angeles California denoted the tension that exists between both fighters since on previous occasions the Cinnamon Alvarez assured that the trilogy with GGG It is a “personal” combatso it would not be a defense of his championship like any other.

Canelo Álvarez and Golovkin already had their first face-to-face (Photo: Screenshot/MatchroomBoxing)

In the first face-to-face, the man from Jalisco reaffirmed that intention and was encouraged to share it with the media. Saúl lashed out at the Kazakh and pointed out that the trilogy would be more personal than the other fights because he stopped seeing the “enmity” that began to grow. According to the testimony of Cinnamon AlvarezGolovkin himself has spoken ill of the man from Guadalajara, so he took advantage of the space before the press to insult him.

“It’s personal to me. I am who I am. I do not pretend to be someone else or say things in the media and others in other places. It’s personal for me because he said a lot of things,” said Saúl Álvarez.

On the other hand, the unified champion at 168 pounds showed his emotion for stepping on the ring and measuring himself against Triple G in the most anticipated contest by the world boxing fanatic public. “I can’t wait to be in the ring. He’s two different people, he pretends to be a cool guy, but he’s not. He’s an idiot, is what he is. He pretends to be a good boy, but in other places he talks a lot of shit *”.

The fight will take place next Saturday, September 17 (Photo: AP)

The fight will take place next Saturday, September 17. It was recently confirmed which will be the venue that will host the trilogy of Cinnamon vs Golovkin.

Through its official social networks, the official account of Matchroom Boxingfight promoter, confirmed to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as the venue for the third fight. “Only the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas fits to host the Canrlo vs. GGG trilogy”reads the post.

