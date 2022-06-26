the protagonists of the film in the new poster

The new promotional poster of Black Adam allows us to take a look at all the protagonists of the film with Dwayne Johnson as the superhero DC. Almost 5,000 years after he was given the almighty powers of ancient gods, and just as quickly imprisoned, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world. Johnson stars opposite Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill ”,“ That night in Miami“) As Hawkman; Noah Centineo (“All the times I’ve written I love you“) As Atom Smasher; Sarah Shahi (“Sex / Life ”,“ Rush Hour – Paris Mission“) In those of Adrianna; Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express ”,“ The Mummy“) Is Ishmael; Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers ”,“ Trinkets“) Is Cyclone; Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things“) Is Amon, while Pierce Brosnan (the”Oh mama! ” and James Bond) plays Dr. Fate.

Black Adam: the protagonists at the center of the new promotional poster

WOW! #BlackAdam Nova arte promocional oficial de Adão Negro pic.twitter.com/gJ2fUTDPFj – DCVERSO (@ DCverso1) June 21, 2022

Collet-Serra directed the film from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, based on a screen story by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani themselves, based on DC characters. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and CC Beck. The producers of the film are Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon. Cinecomic has suffered a whole series of delays due to the pandemic, to which have been added other factors that have led to slippages. It was originally supposed to hit theaters on July 29, 2022, but a problem in the visual effects department has postponed the debut; “Black Adam ”will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 20, 2022 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.