the poignant story of Neymar

The story of Neymar Jr it deserves to be told from start to finish because it is the beautiful story of a redemption of life before a resounding sporting success . With the two things that are not mutually exclusive. The Brazilian was talented from an early age when he kicked a ball on the street in Sao Paulo. Born on February 5, 1992, Neymar approaches football at a very young age because in Brazil it is in the streets that the champions are formed. At 11 in the ranks of Santos youth team he already had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent and to capture the attention of the main European clubs. At 14 the real Madrid inquires about the boy and asks to take him to Europe but this is where the first turning point in the life of O’Ney . The boy and his family have the strength to give up 300 thousand euros and the lure of Europe, preferring to complete their growth at home. After completing his maturity at Santos, the Brazilian striker finally decides to fly to Spain but not to Real Madrid. The roads between the greatest Brazilian talent and the Barcelona they cross almost unpredictably. In Blaugrana he stays for 4 seasons collecting 68 goals in 123 appearances and giving moments of football enjoyment alongside Messi And Luis Suarez . Together they won the Champions League in 2015 by beating in the final Juventus for 3-1 (with Neymar great protagonist and author of a network).

Neymar’s record transition from Barcelona to PSG

The lure of money and the desire to change his career leads him to come out of the safe shell of Barcelona and from the cumbersome shadow of Messi and to embrace the cause of the PSG which, precisely from his engagement, wants to start again to form a team of absolute phenomena. Thanks to a record transfer, Neymar becomes the symbol of PSG, a team of which he is still a member since 2017. Up to now in France he has won championships and cups but not the Champions League, a trophy that has become an obsession for the ownership of PSG. Neymar made under the Tour Eiffel 69 networks so far and its history in the Alps (despite controversy and many ups and downs with rumors and rumors of a possible farewell) is destined to continue.

Data and curiosities about Neymar

Born in : Mogi Das Cruzes on February 5, 1992

: Mogi Das Cruzes on February 5, 1992 Full name : Neymar da Silva Santos Junior

: Neymar da Silva Santos Junior Nationality : Brazilian

: Brazilian Clubs in which he played : Santos, Barcelona, ​​Psg

: Santos, Barcelona, ​​Psg Curiosity: Loves chocolate, loves music, loves the Game of Thrones TV series

The gossip and rumors about Neymar

Neymar has had a rather turbulent love life. Many have been the gossip that have been associated with him but most turned out to be inaccurate. The PSG champion met the Brazilian model when he was still playing for Santos Bruna Marquezine who has been his life partner for many years. During some breaks in their relationship Neymar flirted with Caroline Dantaswoman with whom he had a child: Davi Lucca, born in 2011. After the relationship with Dantas, Neymar returned to Bruna marrying her in 2017. A year later the couple decided to break up again starting the separation process. A curiosity: it seems that at the basis of the separation there was a different one political vision on the role of Bolsonaro, current president of Brazil. Neymar now shares his love life with the model and influencer Bruna Biancardi (yes, she is named after her ex as well as looking a lot like her). After an initial moment of secrecy, the couple then decided to come out.