The incredible Chris Hemsworth horror thriller that is sweeping Amazon Video

Before consolidating his presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth did something that another interesting project in its beginnings. After a brief participation in the reboot of star trekthe Australian appeared to lead an unknown cast in the cabin in the woods, an incredible horror thriller that flees from all apparent formalisms, playing with clichés and using them under a premise based on science fiction. But what is this story produced by Joss Whedon (the Avengers) and who signs the production company Lionsgate?

Something to keep in mind before viewing The cabin in the woods is that you should begin to view without any prejudice, because of course at the beginning the most normal thing is that the spectators do not understand anything at all. This is the official synopsis: “Five university students prepare to spend the weekend in a cabin located in a remote Forest, without any means of communication at their disposal. In the basement of the cabin there is a strange collection of memorabilia, among them a diary that speaks of an old family that occupied the property. Meanwhile, a couple of technicians at an industrial plant are preparing for an unknown operation. They are filming these young people with hidden cameras and through the design of the cabin, the use of sophisticated environmental controls and the release of drugs into the air, these technicians manipulate the environment reflecting various archetypes of terror.

As you have been able to read from the description of its plot, this incredible horror thriller escapes all logic and, of course, is nothing like any of the films of the genre in recent years. Written from a script by Whedon and his director Drew Goddardthe film has Hemsworth and a whole cast made up of young actors and actresses combined with the addition of interpreters with a consolidated career: Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz, Richard Jenkins, Bradley Whitford, Anna Hutchison, Jessie Williams, Amy Acker, Brian J. White, Tim De Zarn, Dan Shea, Tom Lenk, Jodelle Ferland, Sigourney Weaver, Heather Doerksen, and Terry Notary.

Marvel fans will recognize Goddard for being, among other things, the person who adapted the Marvel series. Daredevil for Netflix, in addition to directing some episodes of The good place. The last film he directed was Bad times at the El Royale.