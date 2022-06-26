The fastest car Chris Hemsworth drives

Chris Hemsworth, rose to fame thanks to the role of Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This character also allowed him to acquire a great fortune, with which he bought several luxury vehicles. He knows more about the fastest car he owns in his collection below.

Chris Hemsworthbecame one of the most recognized actors today, thanks to giving life to Thorin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his performances, he managed to get many fans of movies based on American comics to choose the god of thunder as one of his favorite characters.

Soon, we will see the son of Odin in Thor: Love and Thunder. This fourth installment of the character, has the performances of Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian bale Y Russell Crowe, among others. In addition, it is directed by Taika Waititiwho was in charge of Thor: Ragnarökthe third film of this superhero.

The role of Thor allowed Hemsworth to access a large number of dollars. Just because of his performance in Avengers: Endgametook a bag of $15 million. The Australian actor has a great passion for high-end carsand thanks to the high contracts it achieved with Marvel Studiosis that he was able to buy several of them.

In its luxurious collection, we can find different types of vehicles. There are some family cars, ideal for walking with his wife (Elsa Pataky) and his sons (India, tristan Y Sasha), as the cadillac-escalade and the acura mdxbut also, there is a Audi r8an ostentatious sports car that manages to reach incredible speeds.

With a powerful engine 5.2-liter V10this Audi is capable of accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. Furthermore, thanks to the power of 562 horsepower generated by the engine, can reach a top speed of 329 km/h. The value of this car, the fastest in Hemsworth’s collection, is 197 thousand dollars.