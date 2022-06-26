Series to binge today available on Amazon Prime United States

The television series have carved out an important place for themselves in the midst of reconfiguration of forms of entertainmentat a time when movies, music, podcasts and other formats seek to attract the attention of viewers through the various streaming platforms they consume.

Although the origin of the series dates back to the first half of the 20th century, the truth is that never before have the big chains invested and produced as much as they do in the new millennium, in a context in which the users of these platforms consume productions at an unimaginable speed.

Amazon Prime has been one of the main protagonists in the war for streaming and of course it has opted for the creation of series and many of them have managed to keep users on the edge of their seats, becoming the topic of conversation for weeks.

Here a list of the most popular series on Amazon Prime United States:

1. TheBoys

The series takes place in a world where superheroes represent the dark side of celebrity and fame. A group of vigilantes calling themselves “The Boys” decides to do everything they can to stop the superheroes who are harming society, regardless of the risks that this entails.

two. the summer i fell in love

A series based on the New York Times bestseller. In the summer, Belly and her family go to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same…until Belly turns 16. Relationships will be questioned, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be changed forever. It is the summer of the first love, of the first heartbreak and of growth: it is the summer in which she becomes beautiful.

3. The Lake: A New Beginning

Justin has just divorced her husband so she decides to return to her hometown after a long time and when she returns she thinks it is a good idea to reunite with her daughter that she gave up for adoption, Billie, as she seeks to mend their relationship as a father to her. In addition, Billie’s adoptive parents have asked for her help to spend time with her, since they have an important trip and cannot take her. For the summer he thinks it’s a great idea to go to the family cabin house so he can show Billie more about her family background, the childhood Justin had and all the amazing activities he did growing up. When he arrives at the family cabin, he realizes that her stepsister, Maisy-May, is now the owner of her home, since their father has decided to leave it to him as her inheritance; This will cause Justin to look for a way to take away her property, since he believes it is unfair that she is the absolute owner of it.

Four. Chloé

Catherine, a successful doctor, suspects that her husband David, a handsome music teacher, is cheating on her. In order to allay her suspicions and fears, she hires Chloe, an irresistible young woman who tests David’s fidelity. Chloe’s steamy tales of her encounters with David take Catherine on a journey of sexual and sensual rediscovery.

5. jack reacher

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former military policeman who lives semi-hidden as a homeless man and who works on his own, decides to investigate the case of a sniper who has been accused of killing, by chance, five people in a shootout. When questioned, the sniper pleads not guilty and additionally demands the presence of Jack Reacher.

6. Katy Perry: The One That Got Away (Music Video)

A woman, trapped in an unhappy marriage, reminisces about her past life with her artist boyfriend. Music video for the song “The One That Got Away” by Katy Perry.

7. P Valley

At the bottom of the Mississippi Delta, a harsh place for human existence where beauty can be hard to find, lies an oasis of sand and glitter. This southern drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a small strip club that could be something and the characters who walk through its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the gamblers, the handsome and the doomed. Trap music and film noir merge in this series that asks what happens when the people of a small town dream beyond the limits set by typical supermarkets and pawn shops.

8. Night sky

Franklin and Irene York are a couple who years ago discovered a buried camera in their backyard that inexplicably leads to a strange desert planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence quickly changes…and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

9. Outer Range

A rancher fighting for his land and family stumbles upon an unfathomable mystery on the edge of the Wyoming desert, forcing him to confront the Unknown in an intimate and cosmic way in the untamed American West.

10. Invincible

Mark Grayson is a normal teenager, except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop his own powers and enters the guardianship of his father.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The role of Amazon Prime in the age of streaming

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the movie Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

