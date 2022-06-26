Rihanna moving on as normal after A$AP Rocky’s arrest

Rihanna credit:Bang Showbiz

This Wednesday it was announced that rapper A$AP Rocky had been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a firearm in connection with an event that took place in November 2021, as confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department. the city.

At the moment, Rihanna has not commented on what happened, but from her surroundings they assure that she is “calm, relaxed and one hundred percent focused on the arrival of the baby” that she is expecting, the first for both her and for the musician, from which it would be deduced that he trusts that the situation will be resolved soon and without major legal complications.

Everything indicates that neither of them “saw the arrest coming.” In fact, shortly before they had visited the singer’s family in Barbados, her native country, where they were seen dining in restaurants on the street and enjoying some water activities. Rumors say that the founder of the Fenty Beauty company would be planning to give Liz on the island, although nothing is confirmed yet.

“Despite strong ties to New York, the plan was to live in Los Angeles once the baby arrived. However, Rihanna wants to give birth in Barbados and spend the first few months with the baby there before returning to the States.” “A source told Entertainment Tonight.