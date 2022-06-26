Ricky Martin supports different organizations in their fight against homophobia

Ricky Martin continues to demonstrate its strong social commitment and announces the launch of an initiative to guarantee respect for the rights of all members of the LGBTTIQ+ community.

The singer from Puerto Rico has published a video on his social networks in which he explains that he will join Lin Manuel Miranda now Hispanic Federation to create the project Advance Change Together (ACT), a very special initiative that was born with the aim of guaranteeing that the rights of the LGTBI community are respected. The singer opens his heart and sends an emotional message: “The most I wish in this life is that we can all feel free, proud of ourselves, happy, that we are loved, respected and accepted. That we can express ourselves how we are born without having reprisals or be punished, “he said in his emotional message on Instagram.”

The project aims to support some 20 non-profit organizations through grants of around $50,000. The artist’s proposal has been joined by others such as MJ Rodríguez, Golden Globe-winning singer or actress Stephanie Beatriz.

Just a few days ago it was Ricky Martin who denounced the discrimination and homophobia that some of her followers have shown her, after she uploaded a couple of photos with her husband, on the occasion of the international pride day. Ricky Martin He is married to the artist of Syrian origin, Jwan Yosef, and is the father of four children.