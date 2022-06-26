All the results The Evening of the Year 2.

That afternoon, Ibai Llanos organizes from the Palau Olímpico in Badalona the second edition of ‘The Evening of the Year’, in which different Spanish-speaking ‘streamers’ will face each other in a total of four fights. In addition, today’s evening will feature the participation of singer David Bustamante, who will face off in the main event of the night against Mr. Jagger. Next, we leave you with the results The Evening of Year 2.

You can see the streaming here

Spursito defeats Carola by unanimous decision

Ari Gameplays defeats Paracetamor via split decision

Viruzz defeats Momo by technical stoppage in the third round

Lolito defeats Luzu by technical stoppage (Luzu’s injury in the first round)

Mr. Jagger defeats David Bustamante by withdrawal at the end of the first round

