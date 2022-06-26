Psychology, Medicine and Law, the most valued of the UASLP

Medicine, Law, Psychology and Nursing concentrated more than 28 percent of the pre-registrations, so it is anticipated that there will be a large number of rejected students, who could be relocated to careers with less demand, such as Anthropology, Archeology and Science Teaching.

This year, 18,059 applicants were pre-registered to enter the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí, a figure that represents an increase of 2 percent compared to last year (17,700 applicants), declared Claudia Elena González Acevedo, Secretary of School Services of the Maximum House of Studies in the state, who attributed it to the work that was done in vocational fairs to help young people know what to study.

The career with the highest demand continues to be Surgeon, which received 2,465 pre-registration applications, that is, 13.6 percent of the total. The second was Law, with 1,005 applicants; followed by Psychology, with 956 applicants, and Nursing, with 697.

On the other hand, the least requested: Bachelor’s Degree in Application and Teaching of Sciences, with five applicants; Anthropology, with eight; and Archaeology, with only 14.

These three bachelor’s degrees have fewer applicants than the quota that is authorized each year, so they are subject to rearrangement of young people who were not admitted to other careers.