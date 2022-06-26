Pressure: Lewis Hamilton detected a factor that benefits Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen He leads the Formula 1 world championship with an advantage of 46 units over his closest contender: Checo Pérez. The Dutch driver has five victories this season. However, one of his iconic rivals spoke out in relation to a problem that his car has presented.

The FIA ​​ruled on the problem of porpoising or porpoicing, which generates a rebound effect in the single-seaters, the body will seek to change the regulations so that the teams can solve said inconvenience. Lewis Hamilton noted that Max Verstappen unknown porpoicing and therefore does not consider it a risk factor. The rival of the Dutch driver responded to the jokes that the figure of Red Bull has made in reference to the detrimental factor for performance.

Dutch driver dominated in Canada

“I don’t know how it will be in Copse, for example. Max doesn’t know what I’m talking about, but Carlos does. It will be interesting for us”, said Lewis Hamilton during the press conference of the drivers on the grid.

And it is that the British multi-champion considers that his grand prix at home will be decisive for Mercedes. It should be noted that at Silverstone, last season, both rivals caused an accident that ended with the Dutch driver in hospital.

Hamilton responded to Verstappen’s jokes

Panorama

The truth is that the reigning Formula 1 champion has shown exceptional performance and Canada was no exception. “Mad Max” stayed with the “Pole” in the rain and in the race showed a higher pace than the rest. In addition, he was left with the victory after starring in a defense against Carlos Sainz who squeezed the potential of his F1-75 looking unsuccessfully to overtake the current leader of the championship.

It should be noted that the next Grand Prix will be that of Great Britain, to be held from July 1 to 3 at the historic Silverstone circuit. The Silver Arrows team is in third place in the championship, but so far they have not had a chance to fight for victory.