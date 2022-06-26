Neymar changes plans at PSG

One of the main agitators (every summer) of the transfer market is the good old Neymar (30 years old)recruited as a star by the Paris Saint-Germain. The crack has alternated lights and shadows with the current champion of the Ligue 1mainly for his episodes away from the playing fields.

Meanwhile, Luis Campos has shown the canarinho the exit door Princes Park. The reason is obvious: the sports director of the Gauls does not have the Santos youth squad. The striker, who played on his day at FC Barcelona, ​​headed for the French capital from the Barcelona.

A possible change of scenery

according to what stands out RMC Sports, ney I would consider the possibility of a change of scene during this summer. Recently offered to culéshis relationship with PSG expires in June 2025. However, it seems that this contract will be automatically renewed from July 1 (until 2027).

Tempted by Juventus Turin in Serie A, the international with Brazil could become one of the discards of the entity chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. A delicate panorama is glimpsed for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, although it is true that there is still a long way to go during this summer period.