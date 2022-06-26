Monkeypox is not a global health emergency: WHO

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said this Saturday that the outbreak of monkeypox is a very worrying health threat but at the moment it is not a global public health emergency.

“At the moment the situation does not constitute a public health emergency of international importance, which is the level highest alert that the WHO can issueTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement following a meeting of experts to discuss monkeypox.

“The emergency committee shared sus serious concerns about the scale and speed of the current outbreakTedros added.

Cases of this disease have increased since May beyond the countries where it was endemic in West and Central Africa and especially concentrated in Western Europe.

So far, it has been detected 3,200 cases of monkeypox in 50 different countries and only one death in Europe, according to the WHO.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, and lack of energy.

Rashes then appear on the face, the palms of the hands, and the soles of the feet; lesions, pustules and, finally, scabs. It usually heals in about three weeks.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained that just over six weeks ago, the WHO was informed of the detection of three cases of monkeypox in the UKin people who had not recently traveled outside the country.

“In addition, so far this year, nearly 1,500 suspected cases have been reported. […] and ones 70 deaths in central Africa, especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in the Central African Republic and Cameroon,” he added.