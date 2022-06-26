Kendall Jenner posed in a skin-tight catsuit for the cover of Vogue China

With a great career in the world of modeling and a secure place in the fashion industry, Kendall Jenner She never stops surprising on social networks with her fashion bets both for events and red carpets as well as for magazine photo productions. Now she laid waste to her look in the new Chinese edition of fashion: dressed in black with a catsuit with boots and gloves included and caused a sensation among his almost 250 million Instagram fans.

Kendall Jenner is the cover of Vogue China

With personality and attitude, Kendall Jenner stole the cover of the Chinese edition of the fashion magazine fashion. For the cover, he wore a look total black of Very close-fitting catsuit made of a shiny lycra fabric with gloves and boots included. She adorned the star garment with golden accessories: a chain with a maxi cross pendant with colored and transparent gemstone appliquésand a metallic belt in the waist area. She also added bracelets on both wrists and semi-opaque sunglasses with a gold frame.

Kendall Jenner wore a black jumpsuit with boots and gloves included. (Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner).

In another of the images that she published on her Instagram account, the influencer was shown wearing a crop top black with sections cut out in the abdomen area and golden metallic chains. The beauty look was the protagonist of the styling: he wore a make up based shades in shades of brown which he complemented with mascara in total black and a red lipstick with a matte finish. In addition, he added some cross-shaped earrings with green, turquoise and violet stone appliqués.

Kendall Jenner posed for the Chinese edition of Vogue magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner).

The green color could not be missing in the production of photos. Leaning against a tree, Jenner posed with a set of semi sheer lace leggings, wad of billsY crop top long sleeves with slits cut out in some sections of the molding. For the footwear he chose a sandals with heel to the tone.

Kendall Jenner chose green for a wardrobe change. (Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner).

Chiara Ferragni joined the trend of catsuits

Like Kendall Jenner, chiara ferragini jumped on the catsuit trend altogether black. On his Instagram account, she showed a very bold irregular cut model. The garment is made from a bodysuit with collar and opening cut out in the front and extends only down the left leg, leaving the right leg uncovered.

Chiara Ferragni posed with a high-impact total black look. (Photo: Instagram/@chiaraferragni).

completed the look nails on black and silver glitter sandals.

Chiara Ferragni debuted an irregular black jumpsuit. (Photo: Instagram/@chiaraferragni).

