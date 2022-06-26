Johnny Depp will now receive 8.5 million dollars from Amber Heard What happened? – Subway Puerto Rico

Johnny Depp will have to receive from the hands of his ex-wife Amber Heard a total ofand 8 million 350 thousand dollarsas established the judge of the court of Fairfax, Virginia. USAafter the actress was found responsible for defamation against the actor.

Friday afternoon, Judge Penny Azcarate communicated the decision of the amount compensation to the lawyers of the parties. Originally, the jury had awarded the actor a sum of 15 million dollars for damages generated by an article that Heard wrote and in which he argued that she was a survivor of domestic violence.

Actress Amber Heard leaves the Fairfax County Courthouse on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. A civil jury awarded Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber H. AP (CRAIG HUDSON/AP)

The $15 million was broken down into $10 million for compensatory damages and $5 million for punitive damages.. Judge Azcarate lowered that last amount by $350,000.

Heard, in turn, won a $2 million lawsuit against Depp in the same trial, for considering defamatory a comment by the actor’s lawyer who described the actress’s accusations as “a hoax”.

But finally yesterday Judge Azcarate ruled that Amber Heard must pay a total of 8 million 350 thousand dollars. Now, if the actress decides to appeal the verdict, she will have to pay the full amount of the bond plus a 6% interest penalty, which is an additional $500,000.