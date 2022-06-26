John Williams: Star Wars and its most essential soundtracks

Master of film music John Williams has given his very blunt hint about his retirement, so the greatest and most illustrious career in film music could be reaching its final chapter.

“Right now I’m working on indiana jones 5. Harrison Ford, who is quite a bit younger than me, I think he has announced that it will be his last film. I thought: if Harrison can do it, then maybe I can too,” the 90-year-old said in an interview with AFP.

John Williams is the most prolific and widely honored living composer of film music.and among his vast record of awards and distinctions, he presumes to be most Oscar-nominated person alive. So far, the American musician has received 59 Academy Award nominations, which he has won 22 times.

Williams has moved millions of people by materializing the soundtrack of innumerable films, which without a doubt would not be the same without their musical contributions.

With that in mind, we make a brief tour of what we consider to be the best soundtracks of his career.

StarWars (1977)

You may or may not like it the star wars moviesbut if there is something that is not up for discussion, it is that when the credits of each of them start and the music of john williams is heard in the speakers, not feeling shaken is practically impossible.

But Williams’ contribution to the saga is not limited to the credits sequence, as there are moments that would not be the same without his music, such as the sunset shots on Tatooine (Binary Sunset), the deployment of the almighty Empire (“The Imperial March”) or the most epic lightsaber fights (“Duel of the Fates”).