Jennifer Aniston Clarifies Rumors About ‘Friends’ Salad Recipe

Jennifer Aniston credit: Bang Showbiz

Jennifer Aniston has put an end to years of speculation about the salad she allegedly ate every day while filming the hit sitcom ‘Friends’.

The Hollywood actress is said to have regularly enjoyed a Cobb salad while filming the sitcom, so a recipe purporting to recreate the dish became a viral sensation after it surfaced on TikTok in recent years.

However, the actress has insisted that the recipe is not for the salad she ate, revealing to Shape: “I’m sorry, I feel like I’m letting everyone down, but that’s not my salad. It looks delicious, but it’s not. the salad I ate on ‘Friends.'”

The dish known as Jennifer Aniston’s salad appears in thousands of social media posts and consists of bulgur wheat, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chick peas, feta cheese and chopped pistachios.

However, the Hollywood star has said that her salad was “totally different” and actually consisted of lettuce, chicken, egg whites, chickpeas, bacon and a vinaigrette dressing, and that she sometimes added pecorino cheese to the dish.

In a previous interview with Elle, Jennifer insisted that the viral recipe has too many chickpeas, adding: “I would never eat that many chickpeas in a salad, to be honest. It’s not good for the digestive tract.”

The history of the salad is believed to have begun in 2010, when ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox mentioned the cast’s eating habits in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

She revealed that Jennifer, Lisa Kudrow and herself ate the same thing every day and that it was a recipe Jennifer devised.

Courteney told the publication: “Jennifer, Lisa (Kudrow) and I ate together every day for 10 years. And we always ate the same thing: a Cobb salad. But it wasn’t really a Cobb salad. It was a salad that Jennifer adulterated with bacon. turkey and chickpeas and I don’t know what. She’s got some food recipes that really help. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it had better be a good salad, right?”