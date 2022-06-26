It marks 15 years since the death of Chris Benoit

Yesterday, Friday, June 24, 2022, it was 15 years since the death of one of the most famous fighters in North American professional wrestling, Chris Benoit (Montreal, 1967 – Fayetteville, 2007). His suicide, which was accompanied by the previous murder of his son Daniel Benoit and his wife Nancy Benoit, led to the opening of a major police investigation and was a turning point in the lives of many professional wrestlers.

The days before the event, according to professional wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr., Chris was strange and more tired than usual. Benoit contacted WWE in the days leading up to the double murder and suicide to inform officials that his relatives were suffering from stomach pains. Consequently, Chris Benoit was unable to participate in the Pay-Per-View (PPV) event Night of Champions 2007where he should have faced CM Punk in the finals of the tournament to determine the first heavyweight champion of the renewed Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW).

Initially, when the police department informed WWE of the discovery of the three bodies at the Benoit house, the company honored Chris and his family with a special episode of its flagship program, Monday Night RAW. Hours later, when it was confirmed that Chris had murdered his wife, strangled his seven-year-old son and had hanged himself on his weight machine, Vince McMahon announced that his company would no longer make references to his life or career. by Chris Benoit.

During these 15 years the emissions have been notorious. WWE omitted all of Chris Benoit’s career achievements and stopped selling the multiple DVDs and documentaries about the wrestler’s life. The merchandising was also immediately removed. The news occupied covers of all kinds of media and Vince McMahon, to protect the image of his company, decided to completely disassociate himself from the case. To date, the only reference to Benoit by WWE has been his inclusion in the first two volumes of the WWE Encyclopedia (2009 and 2012).

Following the wrestler’s death, various doctors conducted research on the side effects of steroid use in wrestlers. Some sources claim that Benoit suffered an attack of rage as a result of the consumption of illegal substances, but the results of the autopsy disproved these assumptions. Another important fact was the subsequent analysis of Chris Benoit’s brain tissue, which was very deteriorated. From here WWE, among many other companies, they began to worry more about concussions and blows to the head resulting from whistle blows and dangerous movements.

Chris Benoit, despite the events surrounding his death, is considered one of the best and most influential fighters of his time. He began his career in the professional wrestling business in 1985. Since then, Chris has traveled the world conquering titles and trophies in countries such as Japan, Mexico and Canada. Some of his most outstanding achievements are: winner of the NJPW Best of the Super Jr’s tournament (1993 and 1995), World Championship Wrestling (WCW) heavyweight champion, WWE heavyweight champion, several reigns as intercontinental champion, United States and in couples and a victory in the 2004 Royal Rumble match, in which he came out in first position. In addition, he closed one of the most epic WrestleManias in history (the 20th edition), defeating Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the main event.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.