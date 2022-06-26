Important AEW fighter would soon recover his old entrance theme

A major wrestler from the AEW roster would get his old entry theme back.

The entrance theme is one of the letters of introduction of any fighter, being a very important part of it. Since March 2021, Orange Cassidy has used the entrance theme “Where Is My Mind?” of pixies. However, it looks like this will change soon.

Fightful Select has reported that All Elite Wrestling has obtained the necessary rights to use the song “Jane” by Jefferson’ Starship. This entry theme would be assigned to Orange Cassidy, although the specific date has not been reported.

Orange Cassidy already used “Jane” in his time in the independent companies. When he came to All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan tried to get the license to use this theme song, but according to Khan himself, he did not receive a response to any of the emails he sent. Cassidy mentioned on Twitter earlier today that something special would be coming back and it looks like he was referring to the return of his entry theme in the independents. This Sunday he faces Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship in AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a fight that could serve to make this change.

