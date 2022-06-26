How to open the camera with the mobile locked and take photos in seconds

Several phone models have this possibility, including Xiaomi, or the own iPhone from which you can open the camera by swiping left with one finger or by holding down the camera key and lifting your finger.

If your mobile has a dedicated camera key on the lock screen itself, you can use it to quickly launch the camera. This feature is usually enabled by default. So, if you are on the lock screen or with the screen in sleep mode, you will only have to hold press the camera key or make the gesture This tells you to start the camera application. At that moment, you can start taking photos and it is a gesture that will not take you any time.

Huaweis usually have a double click system on the volume down, in Samsung you can access this function by pressing twice on the home button the Motorola have the possibility of resorting to the double wrist gesture in other models you can do it by giving two touches on the back of the phone , each of them has its own possibilities to open the camera quickly. In any case, how your mobile works is something you should know to avoid missing the best photos, those that in some cases cannot wait for you to open the camera on your locked mobile.

Activate it in the lock screen settings

From your own mobile, you can configure how the camera opens from the lock screen settings. Thus, go to the settings of your phone and check if in the Lock screen you find one called run camera or a function that is related to it. I may put “double press the volume down button to open the camera when the screen is locked” or what corresponds according to the model.

To take advantage of this functionality, you must activate it there or configure it depending on how it is set. It is very simple and it will tell you what you can do to activate the camera easily with the locked screen, if you find this section on your smartphone.

Double press the power button

It is an Android method that can be used in a large number of brands and that you may have active on your phone. All you have to do is make a double press power button of your mobile device and check if the camera opens.

If it doesn’t work, you may have it, but it’s not activated. You can try going to settings of your mobile and find the section gestures, which can be found in different places depending on the model. From there you will need to go to Open the camera quickly and activate the function. If you can’t find it, go to the search engine and type camera to see if the quick opening appears among its results. If you do, the camera will open instantly by pressing the power button twice, even if the phone is turned off or using an application or locked.

In the Xiaomi phones, you can do it from the lock screen, as we said before, in the Lock screen or Always active screen section. In some you can even choose the quick open gesture, which can be the same as double tapping on the power menu. But for that, you have to go to the Additional settings and Gesture or button shortcuts. From there you will give run camera and you will select the option that interests you, which in this case would be double clicking on the power button.

All available options are:

Double click the power button

Press and hold the home button

Hold the home button

Hold the back button

turn on + start

Power + menu

turn on + back

None

Double tap on the back of the phone

Google Pixel models have another way to open the camera in seconds, it is the quick touch, a gesture that you can also see on some iPhones, since iOS 14. If you can’t do this with your phone, you can also use an external application, such as Tap Tap, which you can only download from GitHub. The most recommended thing is that if you do not have a model that allows it, you use the options of the phone itself, but it is also an option to consider.

With the double turn of the wrist

If you have a motorola phoneyou will find that you can do it with a comfortable gesture consisting of the double twist of the wrist while holding the phone. This will open the camera. If you don’t have it activated, you can go to the gestures section of the phone’s settings to activate it, although in many models it is already configured by default.

In case you don’t have a phone of the brand, you could also access this functionality if it is more comfortable for you, although for this you would have to resort to an external application that you can download in the app store of your operating system. Whenever you go to download an application, check that it is trustworthy and do not forget to look at the comments about it. Do not download it from unofficial sites or sites that you do not know. An app that promises you this is Shake It!.