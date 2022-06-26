How the disease united Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: “It made them indestructible”

The recent health vicissitudes that have seen protagonists Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin they seem to have been able to consolidate the bond that unites this couple, today more than ever close-knit, accomplice and supportive.

At the beginning of 2022 the model had a mini-strokewhile to her husband Justin was diagnosed with the syndrome by Ramsay Huntdue to which the Canadian singer had to cancel some concerts because the virus caused him a major facial paralysis.

The situation that the spouses are experiencing is certainly not an easy one Bieber which, however, despite the difficulties, have never stopped supporting each other, proving to be each other’s shoulder. A source very close to the singer of “Confident”He told People that while Hailey she traveled between her home in Los Angeles (where she lives with her husband) and New York City (where she went to promote her Rhode skin care line), “constantly checking that Justin was okay,” not doing never miss the pop star of “Baby“(once engaged to Selena Gomez) his affection.

As much as she tried to always look serene in public, the model suffered for her disease from Justin Bieber (already suffering from Lyme), whose state of health continues to worry her even today. “It was very scary for her even though she knows that he will be fine,” revealed the insider before focusing on the solidity of the couple who, in the face of difficulties, united even more.

“Hailey has been close to Justin, as well as he has supported her with her health problems. This made them indestructible, ”continued the source, certain that Justin Bieber, whose concert di Lucca seems to be confirmedand his wife Hailey Bieber are destined to stay together forever.

During a recent appearance on the program Good Morning AmericaAlec’s granddaughter Baldwin spoke openly about Justin’s recovery from the syndrome Ramsay Hunt“It’s going really well,” said Hailey, evidently relieved by her husband’s improvements. “She is improving every single day and feeling so much better. It was a very scary situation but she’ll be fine and I’m grateful for that, ”concluded Hailey Bieber, now and forever alongside Justin Bieber.

