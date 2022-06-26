How Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth met

As incredible as it may seem, the love between Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemsworth was born from a blind date. Next, we tell you how did they meet both artists and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Some say that the person in charge of presenting them was the talent agent William Ward and that the meeting in question took place in early 2010. However, Elsa Pataky offered a different version when he told how his love with Chris Hemsworth.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker