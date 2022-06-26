How Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth met

As incredible as it may seem, the love between Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemsworth was born from a blind date. Next, we tell you how did they meet both artists and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Some say that the person in charge of presenting them was the talent agent William Ward and that the meeting in question took place in early 2010. However, Elsa Pataky offered a different version when he told how his love with Chris Hemsworth.

According to the Spanish actress, journalist and model, who was in charge of acting as a matchmaker was her diction teacher, who also worked with the 38-year-old Australian actor. According to the version of patakyIt was the last months of 2009 and the woman in question insisted that she knew a young man who, in her opinion, could get along very well with her.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of Interceptor, the new film by the Spanish actress.

However, the Spanish artist did not want to meet anyone, since she had just cut a sentimental bond of several years with the actor. Adrian Brody. Luckily for the current couple, the teacher insisted so much that elsa finally ended up agreeing. Although the crush was almost immediate, they still had a small test to overcome.

Courtship and immediate marriage: this is how the love between Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth was consolidated

The actress famous for her work in the saga of Fast and Furious commented that, shortly after meeting Chris Hemsworth, she had to travel to Spain to record a movie. As she had to be several months away from Hemsworth, doubted about what the future of the relationship would be. At the same time, he thought that if it was destined to last, this period without seeing each other would not be significant, and boy was he right.

Elsa Pataky and the actor from Thor sThey were practically married in secret towards the end of December 2010. The wedding took place in Indonesia and was as spontaneous and natural as the way they met.

The brother of Liam Hemsworth He remembered that both were on vacation and that it so happened that the families of each one were also in the place. For this reason, they did not hesitate for a second and said yes at the altar in the midst of the paradisiacal landscapes of Indonesia.

To this day, almost 12 years after the concretion of the marriage, Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemsworth They are still together and formed a beautiful family, which is made up of the two of them and their 3 children: India Rose and the twins Tristan and Sasha.

