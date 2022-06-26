Harry Potter: an artificial intelligence draws the characters of the book and impresses fans of the movie | Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling | Films

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the saga, turns 25. On the occasion of this anniversary, a page of fans of the work of JK Rowling used an app with artificial intelligence to recreate the characters using information from the novel. The result has impressed fans of the films.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker