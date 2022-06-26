Harry Potter: an artificial intelligence draws the characters of the book and impresses fans of the movie | Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling | Films

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the saga, turns 25. On the occasion of this anniversary, a page of fans of the work of JK Rowling used an app with artificial intelligence to recreate the characters using information from the novel. The result has impressed fans of the films.

When it comes to book-to-screen adaptations, there’s always the debate about whether the feature film does the literature justice, and “Harry Potter” is no exception.

So the Twitter page @ImladrisFilms It has gone viral thanks to a clever idea they had: create the most faithful image possible of the protagonists described in the books and compare them with those of the film.

The “Harry Potter” saga has 7 books and 8 movies. Photo: Warner Bros.

Although the world remembers the faces of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint) very well, what the Artbreeder app has done has left fans speechless.

According to the account administrators, the application works by collecting descriptive data, such as eye color, nose width, among others. Then, artificial intelligence generates the image based on that information.

Albus Dumbledore is considered the most powerful wizard of all time in the world of “Harry Potter”. Photo: Warner Bros.

The Twitter thread developed by @ImladrisFilms It contains a total of 28 images in which different emblematic characters from the entire saga appear: from Harry himself to Professor Dolores Umbridge.

In the case of the protagonists, the similarity they have with what is described in the book has impressed the followers.

Harry Potter in the books and the movie. Photo: composition/ Twitter

Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” books and the movie. Photo: composition/ Twitter

But so has the appearance of others who look almost nothing like their versions in the novel, like Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) himself.

Next, we leave you all the comparisons so that you are the one who judges how faithful the movies were to the books.

Sirius Black and Gilderoy Lockhart in the “Harry Potter” books and the movie. Photo: composition/ Twitter

Draco Malfoy and Severus Snape in the “Harry Potter” books and the movie. Photo: composition/ Twitter

Luna Lovegood and Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” books and the movie. Photo: composition/ Twitter

Minerva and Ginny in the “Harry Potter” books and the movie. Photo: composition/ Twitter

Bellatrix and Peter in the “Harry Potter” books and the movie. Photo: composition/ Twitter

George and Fred Weasley and Neville in the “Harry Potter” books and the movie. Photo: composition/ Twitter

