Fortnite Chapter 3: how to find Star Wars weapons in games | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers have arrived on the island of Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 3. Players can watch the landing of the great Empire ship and drop down to fight against the mighty Star Wars army.

While the ship’s appearance is random, there are set areas on the map where Darth Vader will land with his Stormtrooper cronies. Let’s see what those places are so that you have more opportunities to play with the weapons of starwars in Chapter 3 Season 3.

the weapons of starwars that the players of Fortnite can find are the E-11 Blaster and the Darth Vader’s Mythic Lightsaber . The former is easy to achieve, while the latter requires some work.

Here are all the confirmed locations where a Stormtrooper outpost is located on the island and where Darth Vader’s ship can land:

On the mountain northwest of Sleepy Sound

Northwest of Logjam Lotus

On the highway south of Coney Crossroads

Slightly southeast of Greasy Grove

Northeast of The Joneses, on the coast of the island

Darth Vader will appear flanked by two Stormtroopers. Defeating one of them will drop the E-11 Blaster. It can also be obtained from black supply chests inside outposts.

To obtain the mythical lightsaber, players of Fortnite they will have to eliminate Darth Vader himself. We leave you a video tutorial so you can defeat it without problems.

FORTNITE | How to buy V-Bucks

First of all, the easiest way to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase a package offered as an add-on by the developers. Players can simply purchase the bundle online through the official website and store.

The second option to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase the Battle Pass, which contains a large number of skins and other cosmetic items along with V-Bucks that can be claimed as the player rises through the ranks in the game.

The third option offers free V-Bucks, but there is a caveat. Fortnite It has a mode called Save the World that offers free V-Bucks just for logging in and completing some missions. Here’s the catch. Save the World only offers free V-Bucks to ‘Founders’, players who got the game on its initial release. Also, the game must be purchased, so this option does not offer free money, except for some players.

