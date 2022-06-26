Elvis: Austin Butler Discusses Leonardo DiCaprio’s Advice About Working With Baz Luhrmann

Biopics are a great challenge for both actors and writers and directors. It is about telling a true story with respect towards the main figure, trying to be as honest as possible with the life that is being recreated. This type of project can become a masterpiece or a great failure and there are many examples. When it comes to the life of an artist, it always works to give the narrative an essential touch on its protagonist, like the fantastic Rocketman – 83% over Elton John.

Keep reading: Elvis: Director says he still has the original four-hour cut

On this occasion, the one who will surely have a notable place during the awards season is Elvis – 85%, a promising story that will focus on the career of the actor and singer, but, above all, on his story with Colonel Tom Parker played by Tom Hanks. The tape already has the approval of the people who were closest to the interpreter of “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, and now only the opinion of the audience is missing, who has the last word.

For Elvis, the director is Baz Luhrmann, while the singer is Austin Butler, a star of Disney and Nickelodeon children’s series who worked hard to get the role that Harry Styles and Miles Teller were also fighting for. Without a doubt, this film will be a catapult for his career, but what was it like working with the director? Nothing easy, and it is Butler himself who affirms that Leonardo DiCaprio, who worked with the filmmaker for The Great Gatsby – 48% and Romeo + Juliet – 72%, who gave the rising star some advice.

During an interview with Entertainment WeeklyAustin shared what the Oscar winner told him.

Leo told me, ‘Baz is going to constantly keep you off balance, and he’s going to get things out of you. [que] You never knew what you had inside That is exactly the experience I had. […] There were days when I just thought, ‘Baz, why don’t we do what we set up?’ I realized that he would push me to the limit of what I was capable of.

Continue with: Elvis: Harry Styles was desperate to star in biopic, director reveals

According to the protagonist’s experience, working with the also director of Strictly Ballroom – 95% is not easy at all because you could have scenes that you have prepared for months and the day of the shoot you are going to change it. But in Austin’s experience, as frustrating as this is, it’s a great professional challenge that delivers very good results.

To play jazz, you have to know music theory. You have to know the scales on that guitar inside and out, but at the end of the day, you’re improvising. You have all this knowledge and practice that then [te lleva a] play with whatever is in front of you. That’s the way Baz is because he works so hard in preparation. When it’s time to shoot, I’ve been preparing a scene for a year, and suddenly the day [del rodaje] the scene changes completely.

It may interest you: Elvis director compares the film to Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now

It is worth mentioning that Lurhmann has mentioned that he has an original cut of his film that lasts four hours, where he delves into the singer’s addictions and the type of things that this led him to do, such as his meeting with Nixon. Meanwhile, we will have to wait for the premiere in Mexico to witness what was left in the final cut, and perhaps the director’s cut will come later on a platform or physically.