Data from NASA’s Juno space probe reveals Jupiter as a “baby planet eater” – FayerWayer

Each of the planets that inhabit the Solar system plays a fundamental role in the development of life on Earth. But what about Jupiter is the most outstanding; almost as important as the Sun and the Moon.

That gas giant that is positioned near the Asteroid beltis responsible for a rock not hitting us frequently.

Its gravitational force is the protective shield of the Land in the face of these constant threats from our planetary system.

For a long time, this huge neighboring planet was classified as the cornerstone in the formation of the solar system.

Its gravitational force, capable of attracting those rocks in the Asteroid Belt, would have allowed each of the planets to form around the Sun.

However, recent data from the POTobtained from the space probe Junethey give away Jupiter as a “baby planet eateryes”.

How is that? Well, specifically it would be like the gas giant was very bad at destroying worlds that formed around it and benevolent with those that were further away.

And how did they know this revealing fact? By some substances that they captured on its surface.

The size of the Earth compared to Jupiter. It is anticipated that approximately 1,300 Earth-sized planets can fit inside the gas giant. pic.twitter.com/OtbyAQn4iN — Science and More! (@Cienciaymas_) June 18, 2022

Jupiter: The Eater of Baby Planets

According to what explains research that took data from the POTAccording to the Futuro360 portal, scientists found a mixture of multiple gases inside Jupiter. It would be abundantly full of heavy metals.

So, they indicate that these specific elements would be evidence that the gas giant devoured small planets during the formation of the Solar System.

“We strongly demonstrate that the abundance of heavy elements is not homogeneous in the envelope of Jupiter. Our results imply that Jupiter continued to accumulate heavy elements in large quantities while its hydrogen-helium envelope grew, contrary to predictions based on the mass of pebble insulation in its simplest incarnation,” the scientists explained in a report published in the prestigious Astronomy & Astrophysics magazine.