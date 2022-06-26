Chris Pratt reveals how Taika Waititi trolled James Gunn

Actor Chris Pratt stars in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) links to Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) which links to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). Therefore, the events of the fourth installment starring Chris Hemsworth affect the third space adventure of the heroes led by Chris Pratt. So the directors Taika Waititi Y James Gunn They have had to collaborate so that the two stories fit perfectly. Although it seems that there is a bit of trolling in the middle.

The actor Chris Pratt believes that Taika Waititi included the two goats in the film Thor: Love and Thunderonly to later have to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 of James Gunn.

«Taika Waititi just wanted to hit James with some goats. James has to pick up where Taika left off, and he left us with some space goats. Usually Marvel Studios directors don’t bother each other with things in the background, but I guess Taika plays by his own set of rules… You’ll see there are some things he did that I think was internal, to play James . It’s a bit of that improv kind of world where you see what you can shoot with.”

I think Chris Pratt is confused, but I don’t want to reveal SPOILERS either…

They are very different directors.

Taika Waititi Y James Gunn They have a totally opposite way of working. Since the director of Guardians of the Galaxy he is very strict with his scripts and leaves little room for improvisation. On the contrary, the person responsible for these last two deliveries of Thor, since it allows the actors a lot of freedom and they get to shoot scenes in different ways and then decide which is the best on the editing table. Now, we will have to check who better manages the character of Chris Pratt.

Which director do you like the most? Leave us your comments below. The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on July 8, 2022, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The rest of Marvel deliveries can be seen on Disney Plus.