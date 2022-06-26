Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, saved the life of a passenger in mid-flight

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, has gone from being a legal woman to a celebrity after she won the defamation trial that the actor had undertaken against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Vasquez earned the love, respect and admiration of thousands of Depp fans around the world, who began to see her as a superhero; However, just a few days ago the 37-year-old woman earned the nickname “Wonder Woman” by saving the life of a man in flight.

According to information from “TMZ”, everything happened a couple of days ago on the plane that Camille and her bodyguard boarded from Los Angeles to “The Big Apple”; the flight had already started and they were just over 40,000 feet high, when a 70-year-old man hit his head and fell unconscious. Then, Camille immediately got up from her seat to help the man.

Although the lawyer knows little about medicine, that did not stop her and, according to some passengers, she contacted one of her brothers-in-law, who is a doctor, so that he could guide her and rule out whether the subject had suffered any bruising or bleeding due to the fall. Fortunately, Camille was not alone in this mission, since moments later, among the rest of the passengers, a surgeon appeared who took charge of the situation.

Thanks to Camille’s prompt response, the man regained consciousness and once the plane landed he was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The lawyer’s actions did not go unnoticed, neither for the passengers nor for the crew on board who thanked her and called her “Wonder Woman” and in recognition they gave her two bottles of wine.

