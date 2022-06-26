Braves beat Dodgers with Ozuna’s HR
ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna hit a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves bounced back after blowing a three-run lead to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Saturday.
Travis d’Arnaud led off the seventh with a double to left off Brusdar Graterol (2-3). Ozuna came next to hit his 14th home run of the campaign, all over the central meadow.
Dodgers designated hitter Will Smith tied the game at 3 with a home run off AJ Minter (4-1) to start the eighth.
Freddie Freeman had one hit and three strikeouts — including a swing with the bases loaded in the seventh. It is his second game in his anticipated return to Atlanta, the team with which he won the last World Series.
The 2020 NL MVP with the Braves looked more relaxed after an emotional return to town on Friday when he received his 2021 Fall Classic championship ring at a pregame ceremony.
For the Dodgers, the Dominican Hanser Alberto 4-0.
For the Braves, Venezuelans Ronald Acuña Jr. 4-1 with a run scored and Orlando Arcia 4-0. The Dominican Ozuna 3-1 with a run scored and two RBIs.