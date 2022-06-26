Amber Heard denounces that the followers of Johnny Depp have threatened to kill her daughter

More than six weeks after its start, the judicial process that pits Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard in the courts of Fairfax County, Virginia (USA), will be seen for sentencing after the final conclusions of his respective lawyers, which will take place on Friday, May 27. A legal battle in which both sue each other and have key witnesses that are causing many aspects of their intimate and personal life to come to light, in an attempt by each to demonstrate that the other is in reality was much worse in their relationship, marked by violence, alcohol and drugs.

A legal process that began in mid-2019 after the actor accused his ex-wife of having committed a crime of defamation by publishing an article in the newspaper Washington Post in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of one of her ex-partners. The actress never named the actor, but he assures that those statements ended up ruining his life and his career.



On Friday, May 27, the trial will be seen for sentencing.

A cause that is bringing out the best and the worst in each one, largely thanks to the incisive team of lawyers engaged in the actor’s defense, who are trying the impossible to prove that his ex-wife acted with malice and knowing that he was lying when presenting himself. as a victim of domestic violence.

At the moment, although Johnny Depp wins or loses the trial, one thing is clear: he is the one who is receiving the most support from his followers and the celebrities who have decided to give their opinion on the subject, both through social networks and at the gates of the Fairfax courthouse, where hundreds of people flock every day hoping to see their idol up close. A support that his ex-wife is not receiving at all, who is experiencing the most horrible face of fame during this process and how Johnny Depp’s fans attack him mercilessly every day that he appears in court.



The followers of Johnny Depp crowd every day at the entrance of the courts, hoping to see their idol. Kevin Dietsch / AFP

The actress herself wanted to denounce during her testimony the horrible situation she is experiencing because of the harassment and insults she receives daily, which reach a point where they also affect her one-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.

“They insult me, they humiliate me, they threaten me every day… Although all I do is come to this room, sit down, see how the worst parts of my life are in the public domain, all that I have experienced is used to humiliate me” , confessed the actress, emotionally, “People want to kill me, and they tell me every day. People want to put my baby in a microwave, and they tell me,” she insisted.



Amber Heard denounced the attacks, insults and threats she suffers daily. MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EFE

The actress assured that everything is part of a plan orchestrated by her ex-husband to ruin her life: “Johnny threatened me, he promised me, that if I ever left him, he would make me think of him every day of my life,” she said, being immediately interrupted by her ex-husband’s lawyers. However, the interpreter continued to relate how these threats affected her today, revealing that she suffers from such episodes of stress, that she has specific rules for her acquaintances and her romantic partners.

“My hands are shaking, I wake up screaming,” she confessed, her voice cracking, “I have to live with the trauma and all the damage that has been done to me. My friends, my partners, my doctors have rules about how to interact with me, how to touch me. I don’t come here to laugh or make jokes. This is horrible, painful, humiliating for any human being to go through.”

Is Elon Musk the biological father of Oonagh Heard?

Above all, the actress regrets that the threats have little Oonagh as the protagonist, who celebrated her first year of life last April. A girl who was born by surrogacy in 2021 and that the interpreter happily presented to the world.

“I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think of one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way. I hope we get to a point where not wanting a ring to have a crib becomes normal. A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life, ”she confessed then her.

Little is known about Oonagh’s biological origins, but rumors now suggest that she could be the daughter of Elon Musk, with whom the actress had a relationship after separating from the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. At least that is what the journalist Jessica Reed Klaus affirms, who stated a few days ago that “close anonymous sources” had confirmed that the tycoon would have been the sperm donor so that the actress could conceive her daughter.



Amber Heard and Elon Musk, in their first image together, in Australia. Other sources

Elon Musk has not spoken about it, nor has he done anything related to the trial; and it is that despite having been named on numerous occasions and having been called as a witness, the owner of Tesla Y SpaceX decided to stay out of this judicial fight.

