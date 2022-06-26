Amber Heard could declare bankruptcy

the magistrate Penney Azcarate of the court of the county of Fairfax (Virginia) declared guilty last Wednesday to Amber Heard for defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp in your middle article Washington Post in which she accused him of having applied physical and psychological violence to her while they were married.

Is series of accusations shook the life and professional career of the actor American who was identified by public opinion as an abuser, which meant that many film directors and producers did not want to work with him, losing roles of characters such as Captain Jack Sparrow for the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean or Grindelwald in the third installment of fantastic animalscanceled by Disney and Warner respectively.

According to the sentence issued by the State judge, Amber must give him the amount of ten million dollars to his ex-partner in compensation and another five million for punitive damages considering that an injustice has been committed against the actor. However, the hearing has given him the reason in a part of the lawsuit filed by Heard, awarding him compensation for damages of two million dollars, considering that Depp’s lawyer defamed her.

solvency problems

In his case, he would not have any economic dilemma to disburse the amount given the fortune he has, however, the same does not happen to his former partner. The actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehofthas appealed the verdict of the jury declaring that his client cannot face the amount stipulated by the judge due to the high expenses of the lawsuit and the lack of income in recent years due to the legal fight that she started with her ex-husband and that has led to the current economic situation.

Some American media have estimated that Heard’s estate ranges between two and eight million dollars. In addition to owning a house in Yucca Valley (California) valued at half a million dollars and a Range Rover car, if he sold both, it would still be a figure below what he must pay his ex-husband.

But, despite resorting to the sentence and, unless new evidence or testimony emerges, it is unlikely that the result of the sentence will change. Despite the appeal, Amber will still have to post a $10.35 million bond, plus her interest while the appeal is pending, as the Law grants a term of 30 years to settle accounts with Depp and pay him all the money that justice has claimed.

In the event that the actress can prove that she cannot pay the amount stipulated in the ruling, she could end paying her ex-husband future earnings or even declaring bankruptcywhich would eliminate the 10 million.

Could I go to prison?

In the event that Heard chooses not to pay bail due to her alleged economic incapacity, then her ex-husband could demand that the sentence be carried out, which would allow Depp demand seizure of your real estate already mentioned above to get paid, as well as past and future earnings salaries.

However, if the actress decides to integrate all her assets into a retirement accountJohnny will not be able to resort to that route because this other, also legal, protects the money in the account.

Another possible option is for Heard to file for bankruptcy. But there is an impediment in this assumption and it is that, US bankruptcy law excludes debts arising from intentional and malicious damage by the debtor, and the trial magistrate declared in the judgment that Amber had indeed acted with intentional and malicious damage when she defamed the image of her ex-husband.

The truth is that the Supreme Court of the United States in 1983, determined that it was illegal to jail someone for their debts, unless there was proof that the debtor stubbornly refused to pay. Despite this, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), every year thousands of people are sent to prison for this cause in 26 states in the country, a phenomenon that is already known as “the return of the new prisons”. of debtors”.

Nope are imprisoned for owe a debt in itself, but for contempt of a court order. After the debtor has been sued by the person or entity to whom he owes the money for the non-payment of his debts, if he does not appear in court, the judge has the right and the obligation to issue an order of arrest for contempt of a court order. That is, in no case can the debtor enter prison before the court issues a sentence against him.