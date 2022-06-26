Amber Heard and Johnny Depp do not reach an agreement; she will appeal the sentence

After Amber Heard lost the trial with Johnny Depp for defamation, Judge Penney Azcarate made the compensation official after the lawyers of both parties reached an agreement to reduce the amount.

It was just last Friday that in the Fairfax County Circuit Court, the judge made official the payment of two million dollars from the actor to Heard, as a result of his counterclaim.

Originally, the Aquaman actress was ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10 million for reputational damage, plus another $5 million as a fine. However, said debt was reduced to 350 thousand dollars.

Amber Heard will appeal the jury’s decision

After the meeting between the legal teams of Heard and Depp with Judge Penney Azcarate, the actress has announced her intention to appeal the result of the trial, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“As was said in yesterday’s hearings in Congress, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that it is right” was revealed in said medium

According to the newspaper Deadline Hollywood, Azcarate informed Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, that she would still have to pay a bond of 8.35 million dollars and six percent annual interest for the appeal to proceed formally.

Likewise, Bredehoft has detailed that Heard “cannot at all” pay the sentence, which casts doubt on a possible appeal.

Amber Heard says she’s telling the truth

Amber Heard has continued to defend her case after the sentence of June 1. In her first post-trial interview on NBC’s Dateline, the actress presented more evidence, including a folder with notes from her therapist that she said would have helped tip the court decision in her favor, she said. the DPA agency.

The Aquaman actress has also detailed that she will “absolutely” continue to hold her testimony in court until her “last day.”

According to journalistic versions, the interpreter will write a book about her judicial experience, in order to raise money to pay compensation and the fine.