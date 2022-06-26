40 years later, ‘ET’ remains relevant and is still a moving movie

“ET the Extra Terrestrial” (1982) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

For the summer of 1982, steven spielberg He had already made us fear the water, look at the skies and smile along with the emotions of the series of adventures of his youth. But his next magic trick was perhaps his most impressive yet: he made the whole world fall in love with a special effect.

ET, which hit theaters 40 years ago this month and was more than a hit. It was a bona fide phenomenon, the kind of lightning-in-a-bottle sensation rarely seen outside of movie executives’ dreams. With its suburban fairy tale about a boy who bonds with a soul mate from space, Spielberg achieved the platonic ideal of a hit for the ages. Her film transcended demographic appeal to completely dominate the pop culture landscape. It was the cathartic scream that everyone wanted to give in public.

For a record 16 non-consecutive weekends, ET It was #1 at the US box office, a feat no film would ever achieve again. A year later, he surpassed starwarsfrom the friend of SpielbergGeorge Lucas to become the best-selling film in history. He would hold onto that title for another decade, until he finally handed it over to another blockbuster directed by Spielberg, jurassic-park. Only a handful of films have sold more tickets than ET, before or after. If you adjust for inflation, it still ranks high on the list of most popular movies of all time.

To examine that list, or any definitive ranking of blockbusters, is to realize how anomalous it really is. ET. The movies that surround it are all spectacles of one kind or another: superhero plays, space operas, historical and biblical epics. In the modest scope of his adventure, ET it doesn’t look like almost any of them, not even the big amusement park rides that Spielberg Y Luke they built every summer, together and apart. Has a gentler, more sensitive film ever made this much money?

Columbia Pictures, as is known, passed on the film. Marvin Antonowski, who was the studio’s head of marketing and research, couldn’t see any big commercial appeal in their interspecies friendship story. In hindsight, this seems like one of the biggest mistakes in Hollywood history. But there was some logic in the thought of Antonowsky. Maybe I could feel the movie that Spielberg I wanted to make a sad childhood drama that featured a lovable alien. Who would have guessed that the public would line up around the block to see that?

ET it has the simplicity of a fable and the texture of ordinary American life at the time. Much of the action is confined to a single neighborhood in suburban Arizona and the messy house that Elliott (Henry Thomas), 10 years old, shares with his older brother, Michael (Robert MacNaughton), and her younger sister, Gertie (drew Barrymore), under the hesitant supervision of her harassed single mother (Dee Wallace). Visually and narratively, Spielberg keeps perspective at a child’s level. When ET enters the lives of these boys, their supernatural abilities are like an extension of their vivid imaginations. It’s the much-vaunted magic of childhood made magically literal.

ET is one of the most insightful films ever made about the emotional experience of being a child. Every scene with the terrifyingly naturalistic child actors rings with some truth about pre-adult life. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Not that the film subscribes to the idea of ​​adolescence as a carefree, unburdened time. By now, it is conventional wisdom that ET arose from the memories of Spielberg of his emotionally strained teenage years. The director modeled his main character after a real imaginary friend he came up with to deal with his parents’ divorce. As written by Melissa Mathisonwho combined elements from two projects discarded from Spielberg, the film became a melancholic fantasy deeply haunted by the absence of parents. At its heart, it’s about a broken nuclear family trying to rebuild itself.

There are some moments of inspiring wonder. The most iconic is the flight of the bicycle against the backdrop of the full moon, perhaps the image that defines the entire race of Spielberg, partly because he would reuse it as the logo for his production company, Amblin Entertainment. But ET it has none of the locomotor drive that characterized Spielberg’s smash hit of the previous summer, Raiders of the Lost Ark. The rhythm is more, well, wandering; this is a slice of life, not a roller coaster ride. And it remains something of an outlier in the director’s filmography, more intimate in scale than the serious dramas he would start making a few years later.

Of course, ET it especially stands out against the canon of record-breaking testosterone fests. The only weapons we see are those wielded by the movie’s bad guys, a faceless military presence that’s a far cry from the hero soldiers that dominate many of the other titles on the all-time charts. Spielberg, reimagining peaceful alien visitors after Encounters of the third kind, extols the opposite of a warrior mentality. Empathy is the guiding philosophy of the film. It is introduced in the first scene when Michael scolds Elliott for not thinking about his mother’s feelings. And he communicates most powerfully through the connection that develops between Elliott and ET, who come to literally share each other’s emotions.

Part of the remarkable success of ET must be attributed to ET himself. It remains one of the most moving and expressive special effects ever conceived. Even if you know all the tricks Spielberg and his effects artist, Carlo Rambaldithey used to bring the little guy to life, it’s very easy to forget that you’re looking at a suit augmented with animatronics. ET it has personality, character, and emotion, and it moves like a living being. It seems genuinely vital, a compliment that cannot be paid to the various scams of ET that came through the ’80s, or so many of the CGI (Computer-generated imagery) bugs that populated the movie roster in the era of prosthetics and practical effects.

But perhaps the real key to the film’s instant success, and the enduring popularity it enjoyed for the next 40 years, is its insight into childhood. ET is one of the most perceptive films ever made about the emotional experience of being a child. Every scene with the terrifyingly naturalistic child actors rings with some truth about pre-adult life. They talk like real children, exchanging curses from time to time. And they react like real children, as when Gertie’s initial fear of ET immediately turns to curiosity and a barrage of child-logic questions like “Was he wearing clothes when you found him?”

Spielberg, so often portrayed as Hollywood’s Peter Pan – the hitmaker who never grows up – understood how lonely and powerless you sometimes feel as a child. That is what ET conveys so poignantly, and what is so universally relatable about the film. You don’t have to have grown up in the barren suburbs of Phoenix to recognize yourself in Elliott’s yearning for connection or feel a surge of triumph at the way he and his siblings come of age by accepting the responsibility thrust upon them. . ET It speaks to anyone going through the angst and joy of childhood or anyone who just remembers it. That is, he speaks to almost everyone.

Source: The Washington Post

