WWE’s very important superstar would appear on SmackDown tonight

It was revealed that one of the company’s biggest superstars would appear on tonight’s SmackDown show.

Some days ago, WWE withdrew from the superstars announced for the SmackDown show on June 24 to Roman Reigns, so, as happened in previous weeks, it was expected that he would not make an appearance at the blue brand show. However, everything seems to indicate that finally the company’s Undisputed Universal Champion will appear at this show.

As reported by Fightful Select, The wrestlers who are set to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown are Roman Reigns, Drew Mclntyre, Sheamus, Xavier, New Day and Street Profits.. These same ones are added to Gunther, Ricochet, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, who have confirmed fights for this show. Keep in mind that you can check the spoilers of the show through our website minutes before the program begins to air.

The same portal indicates that tonight’s SmackDown show would feature a segment between Ronda Rousey and Natalya. Since Thursday it would have been commenting that a fighter [aún sin revelar] He would appear dressed in Rousey’s clothing in a mocking tone. Additionally, creative plans are said to have been planned to somehow involve a baby carriage and a fake baby for this angle.

Remember to consult TurnHeelWrestling to keep up to date with the latest news about WWE, AEW and other companies of Pro Wrestlingas well as everything related to UFC, Bellator and ONE in our dedicated section. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks so you don’t miss any of the news: TwitterFacebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.