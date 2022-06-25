Witness declares that Amber Heard assaulted a woman at the airport by ripping off her necklace

Amber Heard has become one of the most criticized people on social networks and once again there are new reasons to point her out. This Wednesday, May 25, an airport employee took the stand, who claims to have seen the actress fighting with another woman and ripping off her necklace with a cut. The detractors of heard They maintain that this alleged erratic and impulsive behavior was what caused her to exercise domestic violence against Johnny Depp during their failed marriage.

Depp Y Amber They were married for a few years, but the bond did not last long. At the end of 2018, when she was enjoying the honeys of success thanks to Aquaman – 73% posted a letter on Washington Postspeaking of her experience as a victim of domestic abuse while living with Johnny. At the beginning of the following year, the actor sued her for defamation and only until 2022 was the trial launched in the United States. Six weeks have passed since the beginning and the transmissions of each session have been a complete success of views on the signal of Court TV and Law and Crime Network.

beverly leonard, a worker at a Seattle airport, offered her testimony remotely on Wednesday. According to her words, Amber Heard would have attacked her traveling companion, while she and another employee tried to separate them to avoid greater consequences (via CNN).

Mrs. Heard was aggressive towards her traveling companion, grabbing her arm and removing a necklace. She observed that she had it in her hand. She seemed not to be very steady on her feet, her eyes were blurry and watery, and I could smell alcohol. She had an abrasion on the side of her neck where her necklace was, like a burn from the rope taking it off. At that moment I got up and walked over to try and break up what seemed to be a fight. I called a colleague to help me. I stepped between them and separated them, preventing further injury or escalation.

According to the news outlet, Amber Heard She was arrested at the Seattle airport in September 2009 for domestic violence, however no major charges were filed and the situation did not escalate. beverly leonard confirmed that the lawyers of Johnny Depp they contacted her on Tuesday night. The last session of the trial will take place on Friday, May 27; this Thursday 26 will resume at 8 in the morning.

Amber Heard She has been the least loved person on social media for a couple of years. Through platforms like Twitter or YouTube we can see the dislike that users feel for her, a collective anger so deep that it has taken the form of movements against her, hashtags like #AmberHeardIsAPsycho or nicknames like Amber Turd. At this point she doesn’t look like she’s going to have any escape from the court of public opinion, not even a distant redemption; her name could be forever blacklisted in Hollywood and that is a very difficult hole to escape.

The next movie Amber is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a DC Films production in the DC Extended Universe in which she will return as Princess Mera. The actress declared a few days ago that Warner cut her scenes to a minimum, leaving her only a few minutes on screen. According to the studio schedule, it opens on March 17, 2023.

