Will Smith will be in ‘Bad Boys 4’ with Martin Lawrence: they deny cancellation after the slap | Entertainment Cinema and Series

When it was believed that it could be the end of Will Smith’s career and that he was going to face the consequences of his actions, new news emerges that support it. And it is that it was announced that the actor is still considered to star in the movie ‘Bad Boys’: we tell you the details.

Will Smith will continue in ‘Bad Boys’: rumors are denied.

After the unfortunate event at the Oscars, much of the rumors suggested that Will Smith would be banned from several of the projects in which he was being considered.

This is how the fourth installment of ‘Bad Boys’ was thought, about which it was said that it had been suspended by Sony Pictures. However, the president of the company, Tom Rothman, denied this information through an interview with Deadline.

And it was surprising that, in the middle of an answer, he stated that Sony has a wide variety of intellectual property, such as ‘Jumanji’, ‘Bad Boys’, ‘Uncharted’ or ‘Ghosbusters’.

The mention of the collection of films starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was a surprise, as there were rumors that Sony could postpone plans related to the franchise after what happened at the Oscars.

When asked directly, the president of Sony stated without hesitation that such information was completely incorrect:

No. That was wrong. That movie has been in development and still is. There were no brakes to hit because the car wasn’t even moving. What happened was very unfortunate, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment.

That is, to the luck of his fans, Will Smith’s participation in ‘Bad Boys 4’ is almost a fact, as Rothman defended the situation the actor went through:

I have known Will Smith for many years, and I know he is a good person. That was an example that a very good person can be going through a very bad time in front of the world. I believe his apology and his repentance are genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.

What will happen to the other Will Smith projects?

Will Smith was able to keep the Oscar Award he won. But, after publicly apologizing for his actions, the actor resigned from the Academy and was punished with 10 years of expulsion that will make it impossible for him to attend these ceremonies.

On the other hand, Netflix had him contemplated to star in the movie ‘Fast and Loose’. However, after what happened there was no further news about it. It is thought that the project will most likely be postponed or that Smith’s participation will be ruled out altogether.

There was also speculation about whether Netflix or Apple could carry out a biographical film on the actor, but after the famous slap, neither of the two companies has commented on the matter.