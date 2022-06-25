Who is Daniel Radcliffe on and off the set I Cosmopolitan

As a child he dreamed of professional cricket but reached global fame at just 12 with the role of Harry Potter . We tell you about 10 years of Daniel Radcliffe spent interpreting the wizard and the decade it took to forget him.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in your first film?

Born in 1989, Leo of the first decade, Daniel Jacob Radcliffe made her first screen appearance in a television adaptation of David Copperfield. His mother, casting agent for the BBC, had sent a Polaroid of her son to the production and he was cast as the young lead. At 12, in 2001 they leave The tailor of Panamain which he acts alongside Pierce Brosnan And Geoffrey Rushand Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. She is 18 when she goes out Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and 22 years to the last chapter of the saga. Daniel Radcliffe’s biography must be reconstructed within the production of the famous franchise, based on the successful novels of JKRowlings. From the interviews released during the 11 years of production we know about the problems of alcohol and smoking addiction, and that he does not believe in the supernatural although he owes his fame to tales of magic. A voracious reader, except for articles and reviews concerning him, Daniel Radcliffe is also an author of poems and short stories, published under the name of Jacob Gershon. On his 21st birthday, Radcliffe took a trip to Moscow to visit the apartment of Mikhail Bulgakov, the author of one of his favorite books. The master and Margherita. Coming from a family of working class traditions, he is a supporter of the Labor Party and a great supporter of The Trevor Projecta charity that helps prevent teen and youth suicide LGBTQ .

The story of Daniel Radcliffe with girlfriend Erin Darke was born on the set



“I have wonderful memories of us flirting for the first time,” Daniel Radcliffe told Playboy in October 2015, recounting the encounter with the current girlfriend Erin with Darke on the set of Kill Your Darlings. “We weren’t acting, certainly not me. She made me laugh out loud, and I laughed like Daniel, not my character in the movie. He was incredibly funny and smart. I knew immediately I was in trouble ». That Daniel Radcliffe had one fiancée emerges for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival of 2013, where they were promoting Kill Your Darlings. In October of that year Radcliffe confirmed their relationship, during an appearance in Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Yeah, I’m dating someone,” the star replied to a fan’s question. “And my type is… the type I keep private. My type is smart. ‘ As of June 2014 Daniel Radcliffe and the fiancée they debuted on the red carpet at the Tony Awards. At the time, Radcliffe was acting on Broadway in The Cripple of Inishmaan, nominated for the best revival of a play. In March 2022 Radcliffe and Darke made their first red carpet appearance together in nearly 10 years, when she accompanied him to a New York screening of The Lost City.

Daniel Radcliffe and his alter ego Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe While some may wonder if he lost some of his youth due to the fame and success of Harry Potter , Daniel Radcliffe tells Details magazine that: “They were great. For the most part I have been happy every single day. And all the times I’ve been miserable, he’s never had anything to do with Potter. ‘ The boys go to school, play sports, run away from home to go to concerts, while Daniel Radcliffe broke more than eighty magic wands; he regularly lost his lighters and borrowed them from anyone, even fans; he has worked with breakthrough actors as well as colleagues Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and many distinguished actors, including Gary Oldman, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson And Helena Bonham Carter. Radcliffe found Oldman and Rickman’s careers particularly inspiring, telling Backstage that: «They never, ever stop trying to improve and work with people who they think will bring them something new».

David Heyman, the producer of the Harry Potter films, met Daniel Radcliffe and his father Alan at a comedy and invited him to audition. Is JK Rowling that Chris Columbus they have always stated that Radcliffe was their first choice for the part. At one point the parents seemed unwilling to accept in any way that their son turned his life upside down to make a film on the other side of the ocean and Warner Bros. agreed to shoot the episodes only in the UK.

In 2011, the series of Harry Potter ended with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which grossed approximately $ 168 million over the opening weekend. It is extraordinary how Daniel Radcliffe managed to summarize in an interview with Time Out New York his feeling towards the most all-encompassing experience of his adolescence: «It is very rare in your career that you can play an action hero. I don’t have the physical build and stature of an action hero, so I may never play one again. ‘

Daniel Radcliffe and the acting rehearsals later Harry Potter

According to critics and very popular aggregators of film reviews, the gothic horror thriller The Woman in Black, Released the year after the last Harry Potter continues to be one of the best interpretations that Daniel Radcliffe has given to critics and audiences, in the 10 years it took him to convince himself that he could be something different from Harry Potter. The woman in black is a chilling thriller with a surprise ending in which Daniel is a lawyer tasked with retrieving documents in a haunted house, which hides a horrifying mystery

In director John Krokidas’s debut feature Kill your loved ones presented at the 2013 Sundance Festival Daniel Radcliffe plays a young Allen Ginsberg, who in a New York 1940s life at the university is screwed up. The same year the romantic comedy comes out What If, alongside Zoe Kazan , in which he plays Wallace, clumsy, antisocial and back from a disappointment of love who falls in love with a committed girl. Among a thousand ups and downs and tender and hilarious dialogues, the two weird lovers will be able to reunite in the finale.

It is from 2014 the dark and vengeful horror Horns in which he plays Ignatius “Ig” Perrish, a outsider who is framed for the rape and murder of his girlfriend and, after getting drunk to relieve the pain, wakes up to find that he has grown magical horns that allow him to read people’s minds.

2015 is the year of Viktor – the true story of Doctor Frankestein in which Daniel Radcliffe plays Igor the faithful assistant Victor Frankenstein (James McAvoy).

The 2016 films see Radcliffe hone his skills and closely investigate discomfort, double, moral restraints, fiction and mask: In Swiss Army Man Daniel Radcliffe is a corpse, which is found by a castaway (played by Paul Dano) and becomes his best friend and alter ego. In Imperium is an FBI agent trying to infiltrate a group of white supremacists,

In 2017 another film worth recovering by Daniel Radcliffe: Jungletaken from the memoirs of Yossi Ginsberg, which Daniel plays on the screen, in which Radcliffe surpasses the rest of the cast with his spiral towards survival madness.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io