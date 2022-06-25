We are in the eighth and last session of the School Technical Council (CTE) where one of the questions that comes in the guide is what did we learn about the social emotional well-being?

Said questioning comes in the CAM documents, preschool, primary and secondary.

Due to these, the teachers want to know more about the socio-emotional well-being during the 2021-2022 school year.

UN1ÓN gives you all the details about the question, what did we learn about socio-emotional well-being?

What did we learn about social-emotional well-being?

According to the guide of the Technical School Council of the CAM, Preschool, primary and secondary schools coincide in the response on socio-emotional well-being, which is as follows:

“Throughout this school year, and during the previous seven sessions of the School Technical Council, they reviewed different topics in which both personal and collective socio-emotional well-being was promoted. From these they made a recognition and appreciation of their strengths, and how they put them into play to obtain daily achievements; they identified their sleeping, eating, and physical activity habits; they learned about the positive effects that the practice of gratitude has on their emotional health, they also recognized themselves as people who can care for others and receive care. They also reaffirmed the importance of collaboration to strengthen their relationships, responsibilities and commitments, and reflected on the impact that their consumption habits can have on the environment and on the well-being of the people and living beings that inhabit their community and the environment. planet”.

If you want to know in detail what comes in the guide on socio-emotional well-being, click.

Now, if teachers are interested in learning more about how to strengthen their mental and physical health, the development of healthy and sustainable eating habits and other relevant aspects of health care, visit the Healthy Living Diploma microsite, click here to enter .

How to participate in Emotional Literacy?

Teachers will also be able to participate in the virtual seminar cycle on Emotional Literacy, which will take place from June 28 to 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Click to enter.

Edomex school calendar 2022-2023

Below we leave you the School Technical Councils and administrative downloads that will be in the new school year in the Mexican entity and throughout the country.

CTE

October 28

November 25

January 27th

February 24th

March 31st

28th of April

May 26

June 30th

Administrative Downloads

November 18th

March 17

Intensive Continuous Training Workshops

From January 2 to 6, 2023, teachers will have an intensive training workshop for teachers new plans and study programs.

From June 5 to 9, 2023, teachers will have an intensive training workshop for new teachers and study plans and programs.

July 27 and 28, 2023, teachers will have an intensive training workshop for teachers new plans and study programs

Intensive Continuous Training Workshops with students

From July 3 to 14, teachers will have an intensive training workshop for teachers with the presence of students.