Tom Hanks defends that Forrest Gump won the Oscar for Best Picture for Pulp Fiction

The Academy Awards ceremony is one of the most anticipated events for movie lovers each year, and although it is the most important ceremony during the awards season, it has always generated controversy. Although it seems that scandals and misunderstandings are something new, in reality they have become the daily bread (or every year, in this case) for the Oscars. It is true that this year the situation of Will Smith and Chris Rock crossed the line, but there are other things that are still being discussed even today after more than 30 years.

For example, the time Marlon Brando turned down his award on the night of March 27, 1973 for his performance in The Godfather – 100%. But another of the cases that have been reflected in the books of the history of cinema and its awards is the Oscar for Best Picture for Forrest Gump – 72%. Until now, the film starring Tom Hanks continues to be acclaimed and considered one of the best films out there.

However, it still has many opponents who do not agree and consider that this award was deserved by Tiempos Violentos – 94% by Quentin Tarantino, which is also part of the list of the best movies in the history of cinema. In fact, some have argued that any of the other films nominated that year were much better than the one directed by Robert Zemeckis. After 27 years of that awards ceremony, Tom Hanks has shared his opinion about it.

During an interview with New York Timesthe star of News of the great world – 80% and The Terminal – 61% broke the silence and explained why Forrest Gump believes that there is so much controversy about the award, also acknowledging that the tape of Quentin Tarantino it is a Masterpiece.

The problem with Forrest Gump is that he made a billion dollars. If we had made a movie [simplemente] successful, Bob [Zemeckis] and I would have been geniuses. But because we made a hugely successful movie, we were evil geniuses. Is there anything wrong with that? No, but there are the best movie books of all time and Forrest Gump doesn’t show up because, oh, “it’s just a nostalgia hit.”

The “blow of nostalgia” was mentioned in reference to one of the most notorious not-so-good reviews of the tape. One of his arguments about why his film did deserve the statuette is based on a key scene for the film, almost reaching the conclusion where Gary Sinise’s Lieutenant Dan arrives accompanied by his wife at Forrest and Jenny’s wedding, assuring that that moment, where this character in particular managed to overcome his problems, sums up the whole path that both had to travel to reach happiness.

In that year, the film was multi-awarded, in addition to the Oscar for Best Feature Film, it also won Best Direction, Editing, Special Effects, Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor. Violent timesmeanwhile, managed to get the statuette for Best Original Screenplay.