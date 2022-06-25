Time passes, but this mobile is still the best that I can recommend

If you are looking for the best of the best, this is the mobile that I recommend. You can’t go wrong with this purchase.

It has happened again. In Andro4all they are recommending an iPhone, but what is this? There are those who just by seeing the featured image will stop reading this article, I’m sure, but if you are one of those who stays, believe me, I have my reasons. Of course, it is an opinion, but I try to be as objective as possible. I think that he iPhone 13 Pro It is the best purchase for many users, and I am here to tell you why.

If you’re looking for the best experienceif you don’t want to complicate yourself and the only thing that matters to you is having a world-class smartphone in your pocket this recommendation is for you. Of course there are great Android options, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or the OnePlus 10 Probut I think the best balance is achieved by this iPhone 13 Pro.

This mobile is different from the rest

There is no front more recognizable than that of the iPhone. There are those who like it more, there are those who like it less, but it is a hallmark of identity. The screen of this iPhone 13 Pro, which reaches 6.1 inches with Californians’ Super Retina XDR technology, is top notch. Everything on this panel looks great.

The A15 Bionic, the latest chip manufactured by Apple, is capable of moving any application with total ease. The Californian firm does it really well, its processors have a lot of brute force. It is not a mobile for gamers, but will be able to squeeze the best games and the most demanding applications.

This iPhone 13 Pro does not take the best photos, there are other exponents such as the OPPO Find X5 Pro or the Google Pixel 6 Pro that do a spectacular job with some shots. However, the Apple mobile has a great point in its favor, its consistency. The vast majority of us, when we take a photo, take our mobile out of our pocket and shoot. It is done. In the long run, you’ll take more outstanding photos with this iPhone.

The autonomy of the new iPhone has increased significantly compared to previous generations, they give all the peace of mind in the world. Its 3,125 mAh are not surprising in number, but in performance. Apple’s smartphone lasts all day without difficulty, no matter how much you push it. You won’t have to run after the charger.

The iPhone 13 Pro gets outstanding in each and every one of its sections. Very few smartphones can boast of something like that. It offers a tremendously complete experience, different from the rest. For all these reasons, I think it may be the best option for many users. Of course, I speak in a general way, there will be those who need specific things that this iPhone cannot give them, but nobody can deny that it is a safe target.

