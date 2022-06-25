This was the unknown meeting in the 90s between Johnny Depp and Selena Quintanilla | VIDEO

Very little remember him, but the successful and beloved Queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, and the famous and recently controversial actor Johnny Depp They shared the stage once. And it wasn’t just any scenario, but a movie that even won Depp the award for best actor of the year that time.

It all happened in 1994when the movie was filmed “Don juan de marco“, a film about the famous character of the “Don Juan“, an expert seducer who little by little is going to get into trouble because of his fondness for romantic conquests.

Johnny Depp as Don Juan, a character created by the German poet Lord Byron. Photo: YouTube.

In the film he not only participated Depp but also Marlo Brandon and Faye Dunaway.

Selenawho at that time was enjoying enormous success after having released his classic album “Forbidden love“, was contacted by the director of the film and invited to participate in the film with a brief but beautiful cameo, where she would participate as Mexican regional music singer in a restaurant together with a mariachi.

Selena singing in “Don Juan DeMarco”. Photo: YouTube.

The singer appears with a traditional dress Chiapas. She appears singing in the same place as Depp, sharing the artists for a few seconds the screen. Later she appears to personally sing to Marlon Brando and Faye Dunaway. The singer commented in an interview at the hotelThe Universal City Hilton in Los Angeles, California, his movie experience.

“It’s a short piece, I’m like a singer of traditional mariachi music,” he said Selena that time.

Unfortunately, Selena could never see the movie in theaters because she would be assassinated on March 31, 1995.

The special occasion was recreated in a recent series of Netflix about the life of the beloved singer. It represents more extensively all the musical performance that she did Selenafrom which the selection of the brief but beautiful seconds in which it appeared Selena Quintanilla in Don juan de marco.