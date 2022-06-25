This is how Cardi B responded to an Internet user who assured that her daughter has autism

This Friday, Cardi B decided to take to her Twitter to respond to one of the netizens who suggested that her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, might have autism.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you are on twitter instead of taking care that she is not sticking her fingers in a light contact,” wrote user @theminaprint.

A few minutes later, Cardi, 29, made it clear that she will not let anyone talk or comment on her children, responding forcefully: “My daughter is not autistic… Since they can’t call her ugly, they have to diagnose her with something. She better she see her play in traffic bitch”.

However, Cardi’s fans asked her to stop answering the trolls, because normally when they bother her, she does respond. “Ignore them. It is simple. They want to affect you and you allow it, “wrote a follower. Others commented on the lousy use of “autism” as a form of insult. “No one is saying it’s wrong to be autistic, but look at the goal of the person who wrote it. They weren’t saying it in a constructive or informative way, rather rude, dismissive and hurtful. So she’s right to be angry.”

Recall that Cardi has a three-year-old daughter named Kulture and a son named Wave from her relationship with rapper Offset.

Recommended video: Laura Zapata says the last goodbye to her grandmother Eva Mange