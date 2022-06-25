They auctioned the “scissor hands” used by Johnny Depp in the movie at a ridiculous price

Less than a month after they met the ruling of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, An auction house in the United States auctioned off the “scissor hands” that the actor used in the film of the ’90s, at twice the price that had been previously set. The reason, according to the appraisers who specialize in iconic Hollywood pieces, would have been the favorable verdict for the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanwhere the jury agreed with him in the lawsuit he started against his ex Amber Heardadded to the support of his fans.

In the film Scissorhands, which premiered in 1990 and led Depp to occupy a privileged place in Hollywood, Edward Scissorhandsan artificial man created by an extravagant inventor who dies before completing his project, uses scissors instead of hands. The film material, which was directed by Tim Burton and co-starring Winona Ryder Y Diane Wiest, took the actor to the top of fame in that decade.

Scissorhands

Nevertheless, after more than 30 years of filming, little was known about the end of the element with which he characterized his character. Just this week, according to the site TMZ, it was known that the pieces were auctioned at double the value with which they had come on the market. In April, before Depp and Heard’s trial began at the Fairfax Courthouse in Virginia, appraisers predicted that “scissorhands” could fetch between $30,000 and $50,000.

But, the results of the final verdict would have motivated collectors to do a tug of war on the final value of the sale and the operation exceeded expectations. The North American media, which specializes in celebrities, indicated that, finally, “The scissorhands were auctioned off for an incredible $81,250., almost double the price that had been projected and that the item would sell.” As they explained, the result of the value – which not only reached its goal, but surpassed itself – would be motivated by the development and end of the scandal between the ex-partner, which was followed throughout the world through television.

Scissorhands hit the auction market last April during the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Courtesy Daily Mail

Also, TMZ maintains that this item is not the only one gaining popularity among collectors who want to get their hands on a device used by the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean in these months in which the actor is on the public agenda. The page Kruse GWS Auctions put up for sale a 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K that the interpreter used in the film cry baby which was filmed in 1990. The initial value of the motorcycle, where he was seen playing the role of “Wade Walker”, was stipulated at $250,000.

The motorcycle that Depp used in the movie Cry-Baby Courtesy Kruse GWS Auctions

“This motorcycle was purchased at the end of filming by Josh Spring, who worked as Best Boy Electric [asistente eléctrico] in the film and acquired it directly from the film’s car coordinator, Frank Tamburo. It comes with two letters of origin of Spring and a title of Maryland in the name of Spring”, they point out in the description.

It went on sale for 250 thousand dollars and so far the amount has risen 25 thousand dollars Courtesy Kruse GWS Auctions

These are not the only “positive” results to come out of the Depp-Heard trial. A few days after the ruling was known, a Los Angeles real estate company put up for sale the luxurious Penthouse for $1.76 million, where the couple lived when they were married between 2015 and 2016and that now does not appear among the properties available.