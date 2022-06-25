The Spanish model who works with Rihanna and Victoria Beckham

Spanish top models continue to cross borders by starring in the campaigns of some of the most exclusive firms in the world. In recent years, models such as Africa Peñalver, Clara Alonso, Blanca Padilla and Sita Abellán have been part of the most exclusive castings in the world of ‘Haute Couture’ fashion. In recent days, a new girl has become the muse for various brands, including Victoria Beckham’s brand.

This is Marina Ontanaya, better known in the world of modeling as ‘Guindilla’. This young woman, a native of a small town in Ciudad Real, has become the new star of the latest summer campaign for the firm of the wife of soccer star David Beckham. In the campaign, the Spanish model shows off her beauty with delicate garments with lingerie designs, minimalist and in satin tones.



Chilli

Some of the photos from this photo shoot were shared through the ‘stories’ section of the former Spice Girls’ Instagram account.. In addition, in the photos you can read a sign that says ‘Madrid Street’, making a double reference to our country, although it has not yet been possible to confirm whether the photos were taken in Spanish territory or if it was a strange ‘coincidence’. However, this is not the first time that a fashion firm has been interested in her, since she has also starred in Zara’s summer collection when she was photographed by Kate Bellm in the famous palm-lined avenues of California, United States. In addition, she has also lent her image to the Spanish firm ‘Desigual’ and the Italian ‘Missoni’.

However, her moment to shine in the world of fashion happened when she was chosen by Rihanna for the launch of her lingerie brand ‘Savage X Fenty’, a line that has managed to dethrone Victoria’s Secret for its concept of inclusive fashion and its spectacular parades. And it is that the beauty and presence of ‘Guindilla’ is undeniable, which is why it didn’t take him long to get his first jobs after joining the London modeling agency, ‘Anty Agency’. Precisely, having moved to London has been one of his best decisions, given that in that city he managed to work with nothing more and nothing less than the ‘Rolling Stones’ by starring in the video clip of the song ‘Criss Cross’, released in 2020.

In an interview for ‘Vanity Fair’, the model told how she managed to participate in the video of their ‘Satanic Majesties’. “My participation with the Rolling Stones arose thanks to my friend Diana Kunst, since it was she who suggested that I do something with what we had previously recorded. We had something uploaded to the social networks of our work together, although most had not seen the light, ”said the model, ensuring that she did not have to do any casting to participate in this video. In the interview, the model also indicated that she would like to work in the future with Pedro Almodóvar, Sofía Coppola, Stevie Wonder, David Lynch, Mario Sorrenti, Spike Lee, Juliette Binoche, among others.