the reasons that led him to reject the role of Iron Man

Since Marvel Studios began and superhero comics began their transition to the big screen, there have been actors who have been so linked to the brand that it is almost impossible to separate their faces from their characters. Such is the case of Robert Downey Jr., who managed to get the interpretation of Hombre de Hierro way back in 2008.

However, before he could rise to the top of the movie world with his performance as Tony Stark, he almost didn’t get cast in the show, as Tom Cruise was set to take the reins of the iconic superhero.

Despite this, the famous actor of Mission Impossible he refused to play Stark, but why did he do it? the artist himself managed to explain it in a couple of interviews he had for some American media.

It turns out that Marvel did not create their own movies, but gave the permissions of their characters to audiovisual companies so that they could make feature films. This dynamic has been maintained since 1944, the year in which a comic book movie was first released in cinemas: Captain America.

Now, after almost 70 years of giving up their permissions, Marvel representatives decided to make the leap to the big screen and, in 2004, they allied with Paramount Pictures to start distribution. Kevin Fage was elected president of production and the industry began to make millions of dollars from his films.

Back to the topic Hombre de Hierrowhen the project began there were two attempts to take the first step in the cinema with the Tony Stark story: one in the 90s with Tom Cruise leading the project and another in the early 2000s. Both were going to be financed by 20 Century Fox, but the initiatives did not prosper.

Why did Tom Cruise turn down the role?

The drama did not end in the 90s, because with the new installment of Doctor Strange Speculation began that Cruise would take on the role of Iron Man, but from another universe.

That fell when the film was released and the false trailers that circulated on the Internet with the actor’s face wearing the Stark suit began to fill with comments criticizing the misinformation they generated.

Now, Tom Cruise had already explained at the time that he did not take the role because he felt that it was not a character that suited him with his appearance and because the project did not completely convince him.

“They came to me at a certain time. But when I do something, I want to do it well. If I commit to something, it should be done in a way that I know it will be something special. And while he lined up, I just didn’t feel like it was going to work, ”said the actor in an interview with Men’s Health.

And it is that according to some specialized portals, the actor did not take center stage because supposedly they were not going to give him a place in the direction of the tape. Something that is recurrent in Cruise in most of the films that he has starred in.

Similarly, Robert Downey Jr. He took the reins of the character and established himself as the protagonist of one of the highest-grossing films in the history of cinema. At its premiere it managed to raise 600 million dollars with a budget of 140 million.

