the perfect guest look to shine

Wedding in sight and you still don’t have your perfect guest look? Before reading on, take a look at the 30 great dresses that we propose adjusted to any type of budget (and ordered from the cheapest to the most expensive) to fit your silhouette and your pocket. The goal of being the most beautiful guest is sometimes complicated for us and that is why we do not stop being aware of our favorite influencers and celebrities to serve us source of inspiration. Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo did it with a perfect white design for a second wedding dress but they are also still available in other colors, Georgina Rodríguez with a mermaid design with which she hit Cannes and even Sandra Bullock herself suggested the perfect style. for a wedding in the north or between seasons.

For this reason, wherever there is a red carpet, we are. And this week was the premiere of ‘Thor: The Dark World’ which was attended by numerous actresses and celebrities such as Elsa Pataky or Natalie Portman. Nine years have passed since the protagonist of Black Swan has decided to return to Marvel to get into the role of Jane Foster. Her return has been in style with a dress that we would most like for our guest looks. With him we have had a real match, and not a Tinder match, at the level of the gold and yellow with feathers that Rocío Osorno wore because with him she shares the glitter of sequins.

Begoña Vargas showed us that when we want to shine, the best thing is a gold sequined dress and Natalie confirms it. The choices of the actress to attend events of this type with ‘red carpet’ are usually more classic dresses and on rare occasions she dares to wear designs that mark your figure and great guy bringing out your most attractive side. And dear Natalie, you look fantastic like this.

A straight design gold sequin dress and adjusted that enhanced the infinite legs effect. The chest cut drew attention for its glamorous style. An effect that enhances when putting your hair up in a bun, and that has the haircut that takes 10 years off you. The actress finished off the styling with stiletto heel sandals with metallic straps and a ‘beauty look’ centered on eye shadow of the most striking with a bronze lipstick.