The Jeep Wranglar 4Xe versus the dinosaurs

Did you see Jurassic Park? A few Jeep Wranglers appeared fleeing velociraptors and tyrannosaurs. It was a smash hit in the early ’90s, which spawned a series of movies.

Now, Jeep and Universal Pictures teamed up again, this time to promote the new production from Universal and Amblin Entertainment (founded by the famous Steven Spielberg) Jurassic World Dominiona film that concludes the legendary Jurassic saga, a franchise that has impacted viewers around the world for almost three decades and that has generated a turnover of more than US$ 5000 million all over the world.

The current campaign premiered in various regions of the planet, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific area. In the United States, said marketing action includes a commercial of thirty seconds for television, also broadcast through the social networks of the Jeep brand – in addition to an extended version of one minute – plus “behind-the-scenes” material (behind the scenes) on how the commercial was made.

“Nearly 30 years ago, in the original movie jurassic-parkmoviegoers witnessed Dr. Ian Malcom manage to escape the stalking dinosaurs in the backseat of a 1992 Jeep Wrangler,” said Olivier Francois, Global Marketing Director, Stellantis.

“In the Jeep Wrangler commercial released during the Big Game (a football game between Berkeley and Stanford universities) in 2018 and as a continuation of our relationship with Universal Pictures, we pay homage to that iconic scene with a video starring the new Jeep Wrangler. We are now in 2022 and the evolution of the brand around the world leads us to show our new electric vehicles Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xeliterally loaded for any kind of adventure, and this time with a four-legged passenger in the front seat.”

electrified version

“The Jeep brand has expanded substantially in the three decades since the appearance of the Wrangler in the original Jurassic Park movie,” said Christian Meunier, CEO of the Jeep brand. “We have entered new SUV segments, increased our global production and, with the launch of our electrified 4xe range, among which including the Wrangler 4xe, we have developed the world’s most capable and sustainable 4×4 vehiclesmeeting the needs of the expanding community of global owners of the Jeep brand.”

It is worth mentioning that the Jeep Wrangler 4Xe is a plug-in hybrid off-roader (PHEV or plug-in), equipped with a 2.0 L inline 4-cylinder turbo gasoline engine and two electric motors that, together, deliver a maximum power of 380 Hp and a torque of 637 Nm (65 kgm). With this it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / in 6 seconds!

In 100% electric mode, it has a range of 50 km and recharging the battery with the 7.4 kW home charger (wallbox) takes about 3 hours.

Jurassic World Dominion and the commercial

“The movie series Jurassic is known for its epic range and non-stop action. Jurassic World Dominion takes the audience on adventures where no film Jurassic has dared before,” said David K. O’Connor, president, Franchise Management, Brand Management and Global Alliances, Universal Pictures. “Since the first film in 1993, the Jeep brand has taken audiences on unimaginable adventures on and off screen.. We are delighted to share the journey with them, now and always.”

The brand new one-minute commercial of the Jeep brand (watch video) stars the owner of a Jeep Wrangler 4xe who finds a newborn carnotaur in his front yard and decides to adopt it. He takes him on off-road adventures (activating electric mode when silence is required), while simultaneously causing amazement among the children and panic in the neighborhood streets when he takes the dinosaur for daily walks, before finding the little boy’s mother dinosaur during a camping adventure… with an unexpected result. It turns out that everything had been the fruit of his imagination… or maybe it really happened?

Jeep and the franchise Jurassic they have a long shared history. In 2018, before the premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the pioneering brand of off-road vehicles launched a sixty-second ad during the Big Game that paid homage to the iconic scene from “Jurassic Park” with the Jeep Wrangler as the protagonist. Vintage Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator and Grand Wagoneer can also be seen in the film Jurassic World Dominion.