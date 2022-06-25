The other Titanic: the film starring a survivor that was released a month after the tragedy

Long before the success of James Cameron, Titanics, he was Saved from The Titanic [Salvada del Titanic], a silent feature film directed by Étienne Arnaud and starring Dorothy Gibson.

The film had two unusual components. On the one hand, premiered in May 1912, just one month after the transatlantic tragedy, which occurred between the night of April 14 and the morning of April 15. On the other hand, its star had been none other than one of the survivors, an actress that he didn’t have time to get over the trauma when he was already reliving it. In any case, that was his goal: to tell what he experienced in the first person, without intermediaries. So while other survivors leaned on family members to pull through and mourned those they had lost, Gibson decided it was time to write.

The young woman had been rescued from one of the lifeboats that she shared with 28 people, including her mother Pauline. That raw moment that Cameron so masterfully portrayed in the Oscar-winning film, Gibson suffered in his own flesh. She spent five hours on the boat, until she was eventually saved along with the rest of the occupants. Days later, she resumed her life in New York City and had the idea of ​​capturing on the screen everything that she had seen with her eyes, painful situations and so vivid for the short time that had passed. She herself began to work on a script and decided that she herself was going to command the film through a character that would function as her alter ego; his search for verisimilitude was such that, to a certain extent, he was making a kind of documentary.

Saved from the Titanic poster

In the first place, the actress refused to incorporate a costume designer for her character because she was very clear that, to go back to what had happened, it was imperative to wear the same clothes she had on that fateful night of the sinking. Gibson had preserved them, and asked to wear them in all of her sequences. Secondly, the actress’s script proposed a very complex exercise for a survivor like her: to tell her mother and her fiancé, through her character, everything that had happened, while interspersing images of the tragedy. If the resource sounds familiar to us, it is because it is the same one that Cameron used for her film, with Rose (Kate Winslet / Gloria Stuart) telling her story to her granddaughter, a treasure hunter and her entire team. .

If Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that they suffered during filming due to low temperatures, what Gibson experienced while filming in New Jersey was simply a self-imposed torture, with serious consequences that the actress did not know how to contemplate: she was so blind, so determined to make that film happen. with self-referential touches, that she could not foresee the effect that this shoot was going to have, which would become the last one in which she would be involved. The star suffered a nervous breakdown after filming and never set foot on a set again.

The night that changed his life

A year before boarding the Titanic, Gibson had started her career as a model and then transitioned into film with movies likeor Miss Masquerader, The Guardian Angel, Y Hands Across The Sea in ’76. Producer Jules Brulatour, co-founder of Universal Pictures, was fascinated with the young woman and suggested that she make two more films in the United States that would mean an even bigger leap as lead star from the Eclair studios.

A scene from Saved from the Titanic

At that time, Gibson was enjoying a few days of vacation with her mother in Italy when she received the call from the producer, for which they both bought tickets to return on the Titanic. “I will never forget that creak, that sudden blow,” the actress would later declare, who climbed with her mother no less than the first lifeboat for proceeding quickly. Upon her return, there was another memory that she could not erase from her memory. “The screams of the people were terrible, the cries of all those people who were thrown from the Titanic and those who feared for their loved ones … I will not be able to stop listening to that,” said Gibson, who was playing bridge with his mom when the iceberg hit the RMS Titanic.

Despite the fact that she decided to write the script to “give a voice to those who can no longer speak”, reports from that time claimed that the producer took advantage of what she had lived through to market the tragedy with a promotional phrase: “You will see this beautiful movie star bravely overcome her own feelings and move forward.” The truth is that she was far from overcoming the tragedy.

“He had the appearance of someone who was about to suffer a nervous breakdown,” a journalist from Motion Picture News. In fact, during the shoot, which lasted barely a week, Gibson had to interrupt several sequences because she couldn’t stop crying, even when that happy ending she wrote was filmed, in which the character of “Miss Dorothy” returns to the arms of her mother and fiancé, played by Julia Stuart and Alec B. Francis, respectively.

saved from the titanic, ten minutes long, it premiered on May 16, 1912 in the United States and received good reviews, many of them directed at its star, who at that time was planning his early retirement. Some time later he moved to Paris with his mother Pauline, fleeing a love scandal with Jules Brulatour. [con quien se casó luego de que se revelara que habían sido amantes, para divorciarse luego]and still haunted by the tragedy she had relived.

Once there, when World War II broke out, Gibson and her mother (who lived in Florence) were accused of being spies for Nazism, and the former star was imprisoned. Finally, when she could not prove her adherence to her regimen, she was released from her. She died on February 17, 1946 in her sleep at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, aged 56, leaving behind her partner, Emilio Antonio Ramos, and a heartbroken Pauline, who had the same fate: Gibson’s mother also died in a hotel in Paris, 15 years after her daughter’s death.

As for the first official film About the Titanic tragedy, there are no copies of it. In 1914, a fire broke out at the Fort Lee headquarters of the production company Éclair Moving Picture Company and no trace of the production remained, only a few images and the promotional poster. In one of her statements to the press, the actress was at peace with having left the industry after that shoot. “I feel liberated from that job; To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever cared so much about the world of cinema”.